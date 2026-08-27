Resilient Sri Lanka salvage draw as Dinusha denies India in Colombo

Sri Lanka's middle-order batter Sonal Dinusha delivered a heroic performance, scoring an unbeaten 133 to secure a remarkable draw against India in the second Test, preventing a series whitewash for the visitors.

IMAGE: Sonal Dinusha celebrates after scoring his 3rd century in the series, on Day 5 of the 2nd Test on Thursday. Photograph: PTI

Key Points Sonal Dinusha scored an unbeaten 133, his second century of the match, to secure a draw for Sri Lanka.

Dinusha's rearguard action denied India a 2-0 series sweep, with the series ending 1-0 in India's favour.

He forged a crucial 112-run partnership with Keshara Nuwantha, frustrating the Indian bowlers.

Dinusha displayed tremendous discipline and defensive skill on a pitch offering little assistance to seamers.

Despite losing partners, Dinusha remained unperturbed, batting with the tail to save the match.

Sri Lanka's middle-order batter Sonal Dinusha engineered a remarkable rearguard action to help the hosts salvage a draw and deny India a series sweep in the second Test on Thursday.

Dinusha made a stellar 133 not out, his second hundred of the match and third in four innings, to power Sri Lanka to 429-9 while following on when the players shook hands.

IMAGE: India players celebrate with the trophy after winning the series 1-0. Photograph: BCCI

India won the series 1-0 but Sri Lanka will take a lot of heart from their fightback at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

Dinusha's Defiant Stand

Player-of-the-match Dinusha forged a century-run stand with Keshara Nuwantha to frustrate India and stayed put to help snatch a memorable draw. Earlier, Sri Lanka resumed the final day of the rain-plagued match just 16 ahead and with only four wickets in hand.

They needed to bat out of their skin to save the Test match, and Dinusha and Nuwantha (46) did exactly that, denying India success throughout the morning session.

Frustration for India

Dinusha's maiden Test hundred had been the bedrock of Sri Lanka's first-innings total of 290, and the 25-year-old followed it up with his fourth successive score of 50 or more to keep his side alive in the contest.

Frustration grew in the Indian camp as Dinusha and Nuwantha put together a defiant 112-run stand, leading a spirited resistance. Nuwantha also found himself on the right side of the review system twice, including in the final over before lunch, when he successfully overturned an lbw decision.

Breaking the Partnership

IMAGE: Manav Suthar celebrates the wicket of Keshara Nuwantha. Photograph: BCCI

Spinner Manav Suthar finally broke the partnership in the first over after the interval. His delivery bounced and kissed the shoulder of Nuwantha's bat before carrying through to Dhruv Jurel at slip. Jurel then took a second catch to dismiss Prabath Jayasuriya for two, but Dinusha remained unperturbed despite being left to bat with the tail.

Unwavering Discipline

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Lahiru Kumara with his team-mates. Photograph: BCCI

Lahiru Kumara provided invaluable support down the order, absorbing 90 balls for his dour 12. On a pitch offering little assistance to the seamers, Dinusha defended with assurance and swept with panache to continue defying India.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel bowls on Day 5. Photograph: BCCI

Touring captain Shubman Gill rotated his bowlers and continually adjusted his field settings but nothing appeared capable of unsettling Dinusha, who batted with tremendous discipline.