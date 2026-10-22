Jintimani Kalita replaces Renuka Thakur in India Women's ODI squad for Zimbabwe series

Uncapped pacer Jintimani Kalita has been called up to the India women's ODI squad for the Zimbabwe series, replacing Renuka Singh Thakur who is focusing on fitness at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

IMAGE: Jintimani Kalita, hailing from Mangaldai in Assam, is the first player from her state to be bought in the Women's Premier League. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Indian pacer Renuka Singh Thakur was on Thursday ruled out of the three-match women's ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Uncapped Jintimani Kalita has been named as Renuka Singh Thakur's replacement in the squad.

Renuka is currently at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, building up bowling volume for the 50-over format.

The series opener is scheduled to be played on Friday.

India pacer Renuka Singh Thakur was on Thursday ruled out of the three-match women's ODI series against Zimbabwe with uncapped Jintimani Kalita named as her replacement.

"Renuka is still building up the bowling volume required for the 50-over format at the BCCI Centre of Excellence", the BCCI said in a release.

• India women target another clean sweep against Zimbabwe in ODIs

Pacer Jintimani, who was part of the just-concluded T20I series in Raipur, has travelled with the team.

The series opener is scheduled to be played here on Friday.

India's updated ODI Squad:

Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma (Vice-Captain), Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Yastika Bhatia (Wicketkeeper), Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandni Sharma, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita.