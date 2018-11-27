Remembering Phil Hughes four years on: The death that shook the cricketing world

Last updated on: November 27, 2018 14:09 IST

IMAGE: Phil Hughes died in 2014, two days after being hit on the head by a bouncer. Photograph: Morne de Klerk/Getty Images

It's four years today since the untimely death of Australian cricketer Phil Hughes. He was 25.

Hughes died in hospital in Sydney two days after the international batsman was struck on the head by a ball during a domestic match.

Timeline: How Phillip Hughes met with his fate

The bowler who delivered the fatal delivery to Hughes...

Remembering the batsmen, tributes poured from the world over on Twitter and Instagram.

Fans, cricketers and administrators remembered Player No 408 as #63 was trending through the morning.

Banned Aussie opener David Warner wrote on Instagram: "Always in our thoughts, we miss you bruz. #408."

Former Australia paceman Mitchell Johnson wrote on his Instagram page: Always in our thoughts, miss you buddy #408."

The tweet from the official handle of the Sydney Cricket Ground read: "Phillip Hughes, forever in the heart and soul of the @SCG. #63notout."

Journalist David Sigston wrote of the late batsman: "I still miss watching this legend absolutely carve up attacks. Those ridiculous swashbuckling cuts & smoking drives were a sight to behold and, not for nothing, he did it all with a smile on his face. #408 #63notout."

Australian TV presenter Neroli Meadows summed up the man: "The thing about Phil Hughes - almost every player I spoke to thought he was their best mate. That’s how he made people feel.

He was so special on the ground & off it. It never gets any easier to comprehend.

Thoughts with all his mates & family, four years on. #63notout."

Hughes was struck on the head by a short-pitched delivery from New South Wales paceman Sean Abbott, a devastating blow that experts compared to the trauma suffered by car crash victims.

After being treated at the stadium, Hughes, who played 26 Tests and 25 one-day internationals, was rushed to hospital to have emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain. He eventually died two days later.