'Remember Kambli, Shaw': Uthappa warns Sooryavanshi

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa offers a crucial warning to teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, emphasising that while his talent could surpass even Sachin Tendulkar's white-ball impact, proper management, mentorship, and avoiding distractions are paramount for a successful career, drawing parallels with the unfulfilled potential of Vinod Kambli and Prithvi Shaw.

IMAGE: Robin Uthappa urged caution over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rise, citing Vinod Kambli and Prithvi Shaw as examples of why proper guidance is crucial for young talent. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Robin Uthappa believes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has the potential for a greater white-ball impact than Sachin Tendulkar, but warns that talent alone is insufficient for sustained success.

Uthappa highlighted the careers of Vinod Kambli and Prithvi Shaw as cautionary tales of gifted youngsters who struggled to fulfil their early promise.

The former India batter emphasised the critical role of a strong support system and effective mentorship in protecting young cricketers from distractions and pressures.

Sooryavanshi's ability to maintain his hunger, innocence, and love for the game, along with prioritising cricket over commercial commitments, will be crucial for his long-term career.

Uthappa stressed that setbacks are inevitable, and how Sooryavanshi navigates these challenges with the right guidance will define his journey.

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa believes teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has the potential to make an even bigger impact on white-ball cricket than Sachin Tendulkar.

However, the former India batter stressed that the 15-year-old's future will depend as much on the people around him as on his extraordinary talent.

Speaking on CommBoxTV, Uthappa praised Sooryavanshi's fearless approach but warned that Indian cricket has seen several gifted youngsters struggle to fulfil their promise after making dazzling starts.

The Cautionary Tales of Kambli and Shaw

"He could have a bigger impact on white-ball than Tendulkar. But how he's managed is going to be important. We've seen in Indian cricket exciting players come through the ranks. We saw Vinod Kambli and Prithvi Shaw and started asking what they would become when they were 17-18 years old. And then suddenly they fall off the wagon," Uthappa said.

Sooryavanshi has emerged as one of India's brightest young talents after taking domestic cricket by storm before seamlessly carrying that form onto the international stage. At just 15, his fearless strokeplay, maturity and ability to dominate quality bowling attacks have made him one of the country's most talked-about cricketers.

Beyond Talent: Protecting Innocence and Focus

Despite comparing the youngster's potential with one of the greatest batters the game has ever seen, Uthappa made it clear that ability alone will not define Sooryavanshi's career. For the former wicketkeeper-batter, the teenager's biggest challenge will be holding on to the hunger, innocence and love for cricket that have powered his rapid rise.

"So that will be Vaibhav's first test. Can he stay pristine for the game over a period of five years? He's 15 now, so can he stay pristine till he's 20? There's so much innocence to who he is that you want that to be protected," Uthappa said.

He also applauded Sooryavanshi's decision to prioritise cricket over commercial commitments, saying it reflects the right mindset at this stage of his career.

"I love the fact that he's saying no to every advertisement and he's focusing only on cricket. Because when he's 18, he'll start being perceived as a man and the female attention will come. That can be a distraction as well."

The Importance of Mentorship and Support

Uthappa acknowledged that setbacks are inevitable in any sporting journey and said having the right mentors and support system would be crucial in helping the teenager cope with the pressures of early fame.

"There will be trials and tribulations in his career, and how he overcomes those will be key. I only hope he has the right support system and mentors to protect him from the world and allow him to live in a bubble until he is ready to explore the outside world."

He added that even the most successful careers are rarely smooth and that Sooryavanshi, too, will have to navigate difficult phases. "His career is not going to be pristine as much as we want it to be. There are going to be ups and downs as part of the journey," he added.