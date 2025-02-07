HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Relief for Team India!

Relief for Team India!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 07, 2025 13:10 IST

x

Kohli's injury not serious: Gill

Virat Kohli will be back for the 2nd ODI against England to be played in Cuttack on Sunday

India vice-captain Shubman Gill has allayed fears around Virat Kohli's fitness, saying the batting stalwart is fine and should be fit for the second One-Day International against England in Cuttack on Sunday.

Kohli, 36, was forced to miss the ODI series opener in Nagpur due to swelling in his right knee, leaving the team in a spot of bother as it went into the final dress rehearsal for the ICC Champions Trophy, beginning in Pakistan and Dubai on February 19.

Gill, who scored a clinical 87 in India's four-wicket victory against England in Nagpur, told Disney-Hotstar: "It's nothing serious. He (Kohli) was fine during yesterday's (Wednesday) practice, but he woke up with some swelling in his knee this morning (Thursday). He'll definitely be back for the second ODI."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India Wins, But Fans Pan Gambhir
India Wins, But Fans Pan Gambhir
Sunrisers Eastern Cape make SA20 final again!
Sunrisers Eastern Cape make SA20 final again!
NCAA bans transgender women from sports
NCAA bans transgender women from sports
Gill makes dream start as India ODI vice-captain!
Gill makes dream start as India ODI vice-captain!
After Being Hit For 37 Runs In 3 Overs...
After Being Hit For 37 Runs In 3 Overs...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Deadliest Snakes In India

webstory image 2

6 Countries With Highest Number Of Illegal Immigrants

webstory image 3

8 Tasty, Tasty, Tasty Drumstick Or Moringa Recipes

VIDEOS

Fresh snowfall turns Bhaderwah into a snowy paradise1:14

Fresh snowfall turns Bhaderwah into a snowy paradise

Why did Palak Tiwari snub the paps0:28

Why did Palak Tiwari snub the paps

A large flock of migratory Rosy Starling birds seen in Thoothukudi1:03

A large flock of migratory Rosy Starling birds seen in...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD