Records Tumble as Jaiswal and Gurnoor Star in India's ODI Clean Sweep

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the fastest Indian to score two ODI centuries while debutant pacer Gurnoor Brar set a new Indian bowling record as India completed a dominant 3-0 ODI series sweep over Afghanistan in Chennai.

IMAGE: Gurnoor Brar took 1 wicket in the 3rd ODI against Afghanistan in Chennai on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Gurnoor Brar became the most successful Indian bowler in a three-match ODI series on debut.

The pacer surpassed the previous record of six wickets jointly held by Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

Jaiswal broke Shikhar Dhawan's previous record of two ODI tons in seven innings, getting the feat in six innings.

India's emerging stars continued to make a strong case for the 2027 ODI World Cup as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Gurnoor Brar shattered records during the hosts' emphatic nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the third ODI in Chennai on Saturday.

While Jaiswal's breathtaking century powered India's chase, debutant pacer Gurnoor Brar capped a dream series by becoming the most successful Indian bowler in a three-match ODI series on debut.

The right-arm seamer had already impressed with figures of 3/27 in the opening ODI and 3/60 in the second match. Needing just one wicket in Chennai to surpass the previous Indian record of six wickets in a three-match ODI series on debut, Gurnoor achieved the milestone in the seventh over of Afghanistan's innings.

The 24-year-old finished the series with a record-breaking tally, moving past Yuzvendra Chahal, who claimed six wickets against Zimbabwe in 2016, and Prasidh Krishna, who matched the feat against England in 2021.

Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes fastest Indian to two ODI tons

If Gurnoor starred with the ball, Jaiswal stole the show with the bat.

The stylish left-hander continued his remarkable rise in ODI cricket by becoming the fastest Indian batter to score two ODI centuries, reaching the milestone in just six innings.

Jaiswal eclipsed the previous record held by Shikhar Dhawan, who took seven innings to score his first two ODI hundreds. Kedar Jadhav achieved the feat in nine innings, while Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill required 17 and 18 innings respectively.

His latest century followed the hundred he scored against South Africa in Visakhapatnam in December 2025 and further strengthened his credentials as one of India's brightest white-ball prospects.

Jaiswal's masterful hundred, Prasidh Krishna's five-wicket haul and Rohit Sharma's attacking half-century ensured India completed a comprehensive 3-0 series sweep over Afghanistan, ending the contest with another dominant performance in Chennai.