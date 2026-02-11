Record alert! Zampa overtakes Afridi in T20 WC history

Australia's Adam Zampa becomes joint 2nd highest wicket-taker in T20 WC history

IMAGE: Adam Zampa made this upward movement in the charts during his side's ICC T20 World Cup campaign opener against Ireland at Colombo. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Zampa overtook Shahid Afridi to become the joint-second highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history.

His 4/23 vs Ireland took him to 40 wickets in just 22 matches, boasting an outstanding 12.90 average and 6.29 economy.

He is now tied with Rashid Khan (40 wickets), with only Shakib Al Hasan (50) ahead on the all-time list.

Australia's star spinner Adam Zampa overtook former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi to become the bowler with the joint-second-highest wickets in the T20 World Cup.

Zampa’s Magic Spell Sinks Ireland

The spinner made this upward movement in the charts during his side's ICC T20 World Cup campaign opener against Ireland at Colombo. During the defence of 183 runs, he took a brilliant four-wicket haul, ending the match with figures of 4/23 in four overs.

Now in 22 T20 WC matches, he has taken 40 wickets at an average of 12.90 and an economy rate of 6.29, with best figures of 5/19. He has also taken two four-fers and a five-wicket haul in the tournament and is tied with Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan for the joint-second-highest T20 WC wickets. Rashid has 40 scalps in 25 matches at an average of 15.37, with three four-fers tohis name.

Afridi, the 2007 T20 WC 'Player of the Tournament' and the 'Player of the Match' in his side's 2009 triumph, was a highly-decorated performers during the early years of this format internationally, with 39 T20 WC wickets in 34 matches at an average of 23.25, with best figures of 4/11 and two four-fers to his name.

The top wicket-taker in the history of the tournament is Bangladesh's Shakib al Hasan, with 50 wickets in 43 matches at an average of 20.12, with three four-fers and best figures of 4/9.