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Home  » Cricket » Real Madrid Star Bellingham Buys Stake In Birmingham Phoenix T20 Team

Real Madrid Star Bellingham Buys Stake In Birmingham Phoenix T20 Team

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April 22, 2026 16:16 IST

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England football star Jude Bellingham has invested in the Birmingham Phoenix cricket team, aiming to boost community engagement through the popular Hundred format.

Jude Bellingham

IMAGE: Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham will take a 1.2% holding and will focus mainly on community engagement and social projects. Photograph: Birmingham Phoenix/Instagram

Key Points

  • Jude Bellingham acquired a minority stake in Birmingham Phoenix T20 cricket team.
  • Bellingham's investment is a 1.2% holding in the cricket franchise.
  • Bellingham aims to focus on community engagement and social projects.
  • The Hundred tournament's sixth season is scheduled for July-August.

England international Jude Bellingham has acquired a minority stake in The Hundred franchise Birmingham Phoenix, co-owners Warwickshire County Cricket Club said on Wednesday.

The Real Madrid midfielder will take a 1.2% holding and will focus mainly on community engagement and social projects. Warwickshire will remain the majority stakeholder with 50.4% shares, and Knighthead Capital Management will hold 48.4%.

 

Bellingham's Commitment to Birmingham

"I feel like I owe the city something," the 22-year-old said in a statement.

"I was fortunate growing up I had the option of playing cricket and playing football, but some kids don’t have that opportunity. It’s important that if I can get involved in something like this to shine a light on an opportunity for kids, then even better."

The sixth season of the tournament, which uses a 100-ball format, runs from July 21 to August 16.

Source: REUTERS
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