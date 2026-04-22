Real Madrid Star Bellingham Buys Stake In Birmingham Phoenix T20 Team

England football star Jude Bellingham has invested in the Birmingham Phoenix cricket team, aiming to boost community engagement through the popular Hundred format.

IMAGE: Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham will take a 1.2% holding and will focus mainly on community engagement and social projects. Photograph: Birmingham Phoenix/Instagram

Key Points Jude Bellingham acquired a minority stake in Birmingham Phoenix T20 cricket team.

Bellingham's investment is a 1.2% holding in the cricket franchise.

Bellingham aims to focus on community engagement and social projects.

The Hundred tournament's sixth season is scheduled for July-August.

England international Jude Bellingham has acquired a minority stake in The Hundred franchise Birmingham Phoenix, co-owners Warwickshire County Cricket Club said on Wednesday.

The Real Madrid midfielder will take a 1.2% holding and will focus mainly on community engagement and social projects. Warwickshire will remain the majority stakeholder with 50.4% shares, and Knighthead Capital Management will hold 48.4%.

Bellingham's Commitment to Birmingham

"I feel like I owe the city something," the 22-year-old said in a statement.

"I was fortunate growing up I had the option of playing cricket and playing football, but some kids don’t have that opportunity. It’s important that if I can get involved in something like this to shine a light on an opportunity for kids, then even better."

The sixth season of the tournament, which uses a 100-ball format, runs from July 21 to August 16.