'Real grey area': ICC anti-corruption chief on Legends League

ICC Anti-Corruption Unit chief Andrew Ephgrave has raised serious concerns about unsanctioned legends cricket leagues, highlighting their "real grey area" status and the significant "reputational risk" they pose to the integrity of the sport.

IMAGE: ICC anti-corruption chief flags risks in legends leagues. Photograph: Nikhil Monteiro/Reuters

Key Points ICC Anti-Corruption Unit chief Andrew Ephgrave identifies legends leagues as a "real grey area" due to lack of official sanctioning.

These leagues, often featuring iconic retired players, pose a significant "reputational risk" to the sport's integrity.

Ephgrave cited a Sri Lankan legends league with corruption allegations, underscoring the potential for malpractice.

The ACU emphasizes distinguishing unsanctioned legends events from official cricket structures like franchise leagues or ICC events.

The ICC ACU has increased efforts in anti-corruption, with more players now reporting suspicious approaches due to enhanced trust and education.

The International Cricket Council's Anti-Corruption Unit chief Andrew Ephgrave says legends leagues featuring retired players are a "real grey area" as they are mostly unsanctioned and pose a "reputational risk" to the game.

In an interview to 'Cricinfo', Ephgrave was asked whether leagues featuring retired players have become a "headache". In response, he described the current situation as grey.

Understanding The 'Grey Area' Of Legends Leagues

"It's a real grey area because a lot of the times they are never actually sanctioned and certainly don't receive an ICC NoC (no-objection certificate). Domestic boards don't sanction them or some do. But it is a bit of a grey area because a lot of the players who play in them are not in the current framework of cricket," said the former British Police Officer.

"But quite a lot are still iconic names. I think there's a balance between heritage and (wanting to watch) the guy that you watched as you were growing up, and the risk around it," he explained.

Asked whether there is a "reputational risk" involved in these leagues continuing and if it could hurt cricket, Ephgrave said, "It could, yeah, but I think there's also a degree of it being sort of exhibition cricket or festival style cricket."

Corruption Concerns And Reputational Impact

Former players of high stature, including those from India, are seen competing in legends leagues that have become common in recent years.

He then cited a legends league in Sri Lanka where team owners were indicted for corruption.

"There was a legends' league that took place in Sri Lanka in 2024 where there were allegations of corruption. I'm not going to sit here and say there's no risk. But the key is about delineating between what is the official structures of cricket, and ultimately what is retired players, who are still able to produce memories and demonstrate how they can play," he said.

"It's making sure that people recognise what that is compared to a franchise league, an ICC event, or the Ranji Trophy," he said.

ICC ACU's Efforts To Combat Corruption

Speaking about the preventive measures taken by the ACU to weed out corruption from the game Ephgrave said the body has covered 333 bilateral international matches. and "laid 28 charges in relation to anti-corruption".

Ephgrave said more players are reporting corrupt approaches than ever before.

"Hundred per cent. And a big piece of work that we've done is about changing the perception. Historically, anti-corruption was seen as an enforcement arm of cricket, and players were like: well, who's the person who's held responsible?

"Players are vulnerable and our responsibility is to educate and help them and build confidence and trust. And that's what our engagement programmes have done," he said.