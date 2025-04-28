HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
RCB's unstoppable away streak: Chawla reveals secret

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
April 28, 2025 14:35 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya inspired Bengaluru to the top of the table. Photograph: BCCI

Former India spinner Piyush Chawla feels that irrespective of the way batting maestro Virat Kohli managed his way to fifty, Royal Challengers Bengaluru stood in a position where they needed someone to play the anchor's role, especially after Delhi Capitals rattled their top-order.

During RCB's pursuit of 163, Delhi roared back with aplomb and reduced the visitors to 26/3, leaving them tattered after the fourth over. RCB's batting depth was up for a test, and Krunal Pandya and Virat ensured their side passed gracefully with flying colours.

Virat and Krunal inspired Bengaluru to the top of the table by stitching up an impeccable 119-run stand to safely guide the Royal Challengers through the turbulent phase. Throughout the partnership, Virat heavily relied on stroke rotation and occasionally set his eyes on the boundary rope.

 

He returned to the dugout with 51(47) after trying to dispatch the ball with an inside-out shot but couldn't clear the boundary rope. Dushmantha Chameera's length delivery, well outside off, did the trick, with Mitchell Starc calmly completing the catch to end Virat's stay at the crease.

Chawla outlined the importance of Virat's knock even though it didn't meet the current T20 standard and said on JioHotstar, "No matter how Virat has scored his 50 runs, what's important is getting those crucial two points in the points table. RCB wanted somebody to anchor the innings -- the score wasn't that big."

"Especially after losing three wickets, you need someone to anchor and not lose too many wickets from one end so the others can revolve around you. That's exactly what Virat has done. Those 51 runs were as crucial as those slog overs by Bhuvi. Virat calculates those 160-170 chases so well and gives the team a great platform to chase," he added.

While Kohli held the wicket from one end, Krunal grabbed the headlines for being the main mastermind behind Bengaluru's emphatic six-wicket triumph over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

He restrained Delhi's batters by tangling them in his web of spin, returned with the scalp of the seasoned Faf du Plessis and finished with figures of 1/28. While with the bat, he broke the shackles, opened his arms and blazed his way to an entertaining 73* from 47 deliveries.

"Krunal is somebody who plays spinners well, and that's why he becomes more dangerous in that middle phase. It was a difficult wicket to bat on -- even Virat mentioned that it was a tricky surface -- and that's why you have to give a lot of credit to Krunal. The way he batted, took responsibility, and took calculated chances -- it really paid off. First, he took those 30-odd balls to settle in, and after that, the way he accelerated was just fantastic," he said.

In the 18th edition of the cash-rich league, RCB are yet to taste defeat in the opposition territory. Chawla traced down the reason behind RCB's unmatched success, which is currently playing "fantastic cricket".

"RCB is playing fantastic cricket, and you have to give credit to the team. Because you talk about their bowling and batting, we saw what Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) is capable of with the old ball as well. Those two overs were very crucial, picking those crucial wickets. And when it comes to chasing on a tricky surface, you have to credit Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya -- the way they staged that partnership. At one point in time, they were so much under pressure, but they kept taking it deep," he said.

"Especially Krunal Pandya -- taking those calculated risks and playing those big shots when needed, and he made sure that the required run rate stayed under control. So, the team is looking fantastic, and the way they're playing, everything is contributing to the cause, and that's why they're winning everything away from home," he added. 


Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

