RCB's Mangesh Yadav reflects on Rs 5.2 Cr IPL deal

IMAGE: Mangesh Yadav rose into prominence with a splendid show in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League. Photograph: RCB/X

In the recent IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi, several uncapped Indian players bagged massive deals, signaling a huge demand for local talent.

Of the 77 players signed at the auction, 35 of them were uncapped Indians, and one among them was the highly rated all-rounder Mangesh Yadav, who was snapped up by defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru for a hefty sum of Rs 5.2 crore (Rs 52 million).

The southpaw rose into prominence with a splendid show in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League where he claimed 14 wickets in six matches at an average of 12, including three four-wicket hauls.

Mangesh, who is yet to play for his state team, is known for hitting speeds close to 140 kmph consistently and the ability to deliver toe-crushing yorkers in the death overs besides being a handy lower-order batter.

Early in his career, his strength was deliveries that moved away from right-handed batters. Over time, he developed the ability to bring the ball back in and added guileful slower balls to his armoury.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament, he picked up three wickets in two matches for MP, while scoring 28 off 12 balls and taking 2 for 38 against Punjab in their final Super League clash.

Having played for Gwalior Cheetahs, Bhopal Leopards and MH Club in domestic T20 leagues, he finished the U-23 State A Trophy with 18 wickets in nine matches at an economy of 5.72.

At RCB, Mangesh is likely to step in as a replacement for Yash Dayal.

Although team scouts believes that he possesses the skillset to earn a place in the playing eleven straight away, Mangesh revealed that he had hoped for just one bid on auction day and was surprised when four franchises fought fiercely for him.

"I've received more calls than I ever have previously. But these are things I'll have to deal with going forward," Mangesh said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The 23-year-old is thankful for the support and advice he has received from senior players from his state, including RCB skipper Rajat Patidar.

He added that being financially independent has always been one of his major personal goals and admitted he is still trying to process the size of the IPL deal.



"I didn't know how all of it feels, but I'm blessed to have a lot of people from my own state, like Rajat bhaiyya, Venky (Venkatesh Iyer) bhaiyya and Anand Rajan (former Madhya Pradesh seamer) sir for guidance. Not having to ask my father for money felt like an achievement. I still don't know how to process the feeling of getting such a massive bid. I want to make my parents feel comfortable. For that, I have to work hard and can't get carried away."



Despite bagging a whopping deal, Mangesh said he wanted to remain grounded and stay focused on domestic cricket. He said his priority at the moment is to perform for Madhya Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.



"I've imagined what it'll be like wearing the RCB jersey and standing on top of my run-up. But I've also imagined picking up wickets and winning games for MP. That is my primary goal."