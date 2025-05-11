RCB's injury woes deepen; pacer doubtful for restart

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood is the leading wicket-taker for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025, grabbing 18 wickets in ten games. Photograph: BCCI

In a significant setback for a Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood's further participation for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) is in doubt because of the shoulder injury he picked up during the tie against Delhi Capitals on April 27, as per ESPNcricinfo.

He was not available for selection for RCB's previous home fixture against Chennai Super Kings on May 3.

His participation in RCB's May 9 game against Lucknow Super Giants was also doubtful before the tournament was suspended for a week by the BCCI due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Hazlewood is the leading wicket taker for RCB, who are in pursuit of an elusive Indian Premier League (IPL) title, in the ongoing IPL. He has so far grabbed 18 wickets in 10 games.

He is also expected to be picked in Australia's Test squad, which will have a conditioning camp in the UK in the first week of June ahead of the World Test Championship final against South Africa.

RCB, who are currently second on the points table with 8 wins and 3 losses in 11 games, have been hit by injuries to some of the key players as the IPL is nearing its business end. Middle-order batter Devdutt Padikkal has already been ruled out of the remainder of the league with a hamstring injury. RCB have brought in veteran Mayank Agarwal as his replacement.

Skipper Rajat Patidar (finger injury) and opener Phil Salt (viral fever) are expected to be fit when the league resumes this weekend.

Suspended for a week due to the India-Pakistan military conflict, the IPL is set to resume either on May 16 or 17 with the possibility of the final being moved out of Kolkata.