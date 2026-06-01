No RCB Victory Parade In Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cancelled their victory parade after their IPL title win to avoid a repeat of last year's deadly stampede and adhere to police guidelines.

IMAGE: RCB won their second consecutive IPL title, beating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points RCB cancelled their victory parade after winning the IPL to prevent crowd frenzy.

The decision was influenced by a deadly stampede at last year's victory parade.

Police restrictions and the Karnataka Chief Minister's swearing-in ceremony also contributed to the cancellation.

Bengaluru police issued an advisory against public celebrations to maintain peace and security.

The passionate fans will not be able to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title defence with the team after the franchise decided against holding a victory parade in the city in order to avoid the crowd frenzy, which led to last year's deadly stampede.

RCB won their second consecutive IPL title, beating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Why RCB's Victory Parade Was Cancelled

The RCB took such a decision also keeping in mind the swearing-in ceremony of newly-appointed Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

The function is scheduled to be held at Lok Bhavan at 4.10 pm and the Governor's residence is in close proximity to Chinnaswamy Stadium. The political function is expected to attract a massive crowd from across the state.

The ceremony, which is to be attended by several dignitaries, will also require considerable deployment of police personnel, and it will be tough for the state police department to spare men for another high-voltage function.

In that context, the RCB management felt that it was better to adhere to the police notification, prohibiting public celebrations on city streets.

Remembering 2025 Tragedy

On June 4, 2025, 11 fans were killed near Chinnaswamy Stadium as RCB hastily arranged a victory parade following their maiden title win, and clearly no one wanted a repeat of that this year.

That tragic chain of events had invoked huge public outrage and the intervention of state government and judicial powers, including the High Court.

"It is highly unlikely that there will be any activities in Bengaluru. There are certain guidelines in place, and we need to stick to them," a RCB source indicated to PTI.

Police Advisory Against Public Celebrations

Bengaluru city police on Friday had issued an advisory urging the public to avoid bursting crackers, holding road celebrations, creating disturbances or engaging in fights if RCB win the IPL final.

"We have issued an advisory asking fans not to celebrate publicly on the streets and especially not to disturb peace and security.

"We will not allow any public celebrations. If anyone wants to celebrate, they can do it indoors," Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh had said.

Besides, RCB top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal will have to join the Indian Test squad on Mullanpur by Wednesday ahead of the one-off Test against Afghanistan, while others like Josh Hazlewood, Tim David (Australia), Jacob Duffy (New Zealand) and Romario Shepherd (West Indies) too have upcoming national team commitments.