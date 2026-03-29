RCB focused; hungry for another IPL crown, says skipper Patidar

Skipper Rajat Patidar says Royal Challengers Bengaluru's focus is simply on 'ticking all the boxes' to win the IPL this year also.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar congratulates Virat Kohli on his splendid knock after the commanding victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match of IPL 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

RCB is not focused on defending a previous title but on winning the IPL 2026 by executing all aspects of their game effectively.

Rajat Patidar lauded Virat Kohli's batting prowess and his ability to assess game situations, calling him an idol.

RCB expresses confidence in Jacob Duffy as a specialist T20 bowler, highlighting his skill and contribution to the team.

The team and fans observed a moment of silence for the fans who died in a stampede, underscoring the connection between the team and its supporters.

RCB appreciates the support of their fans at Chinnaswamy Stadium, considering them the '12th man army'.

Skipper Rajat Patidar says Royal Challengers Bengaluru have put behind the euphoria of winning the IPL last season, and the team's focus is now simply on "ticking all the boxes" to win another trophy this year.

RCB made a rollicking start to IPL 2026, subjugating Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in Bengaluru on Saturday, but Patidar said the team is not viewing this season's campaign particularly as a title defence.

"We are not here with the mindset that we have to defend anything, what we did in 2025 has passed. We are here with the mindset that in 2026 we have to tick all the boxes and that will help us win the trophy this year," Patidar said in the post-match press conference.

- SCORECARD: RCB vs SRH

In that context, RCB made a bold tick in three boxes after Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and Jacob Duffy produced brilliant efforts to anchor the team's win.

Key Players Shine for RCB

First, Patidar waxed eloquent on Kohli.

"Virat Kohli is a number one chase master, so, I always liked his batting and to watch his batting from the dugout, the way he played the shots, the way he assessed the situation, I think that was really good to see as always.

"Even I feel (like head coach Andy Flower) like he is at his peak. I have no words to describe his innings. He is my idol and the way I saw him in the nets, the same energy, the same eagerness to perform, to dominate this game... I think I am learning a lot of things by watching him in the nets."

Patting pacer Duffy, who took three wickets to break SRH's top-order, Patidar said RCB have a lot of confidence in the Kiwi pacer.

"Jacob Duffy, I think he is a specialist T20 bowler and we have a lot of confidence in him. I think the way he is delivering his skill...that was tremendous," he said.

Remembering Lost Fans

The match between RCB and SRH started on a solemn note, observing a minute's silence to the 11 fans who were killed in last year's stampede near the stadium.

Patidar said it was always a "bad feeling" to miss family members.

"Of course you feel bad when you miss your family member. I will say family member because everyone who has supported us over the years, I think they are kind of a family to us and we miss them and I don't have words to say right now," he said.

However, Patidar was happy to return to the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"100%, whenever we come here in Chinnaswamy and it was a season opener game for us and playing with 12th man army, with the support of 12th man army, I think that was really exciting and it was really fun," he added.