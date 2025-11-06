HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » RCB make big coaching move ahead of WPL 2026

RCB make big coaching move ahead of WPL 2026

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 06, 2025 11:58 IST

x

RCB

IMAGE: New RCB women’s coach Malolan Rangarajan  with Smriti Mandhana. Photograph: PV Sindhu/Instagram

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday named former Tamil Nadu spinner Malolan Rangarajan as the head coach of their women's team ahead of the fourth WPL season next year.

Rangarajan replaces Luke Williams, who was appointed as head coach in 2024. The Australian is set to miss the WPL (Women's Premier League) due to his commitments with Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League.

 

"Malolan Rangarajan, a key member of the RCB support staff for the last six years in various roles, has now been appointed as head coach for the upcoming WPL cycle," RCB posted on their official X handle.

Rangarajan has been a part of RCB's WPL setup since its inception. He served as the assistant coach during their title-winning season in 2024.

The WPL is being a held a month earlier than usual in 2026 -- from January to February -- as India are set to co-host the the men's T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka in the February-March window. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: PM Modi hosts victorious women cricketers
PIX: PM Modi hosts victorious women cricketers
'Skincare secret?' Modi's hilarious answer goes viral
'Skincare secret?' Modi's hilarious answer goes viral
What Did Gambhir Tell Gill?
What Did Gambhir Tell Gill?
'No, Dhoni Is Not Retiring'
'No, Dhoni Is Not Retiring'
WPL 2026: UP Warriorz release World Cup star
WPL 2026: UP Warriorz release World Cup star

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Chicken Harissa Broth: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

India's Startup Stars 2025: Zepto Rules

webstory image 3

10 Of The Richest People Who Ever Lived

VIDEOS

Misa Bharti exudes confidence in RJD winning Bihar polls with massive numbers1:10

Misa Bharti exudes confidence in RJD winning Bihar polls...

Pehle matdaan phir jal paan says Union Minister Lalan Singh as he casts vote in Bihar Election1:57

Pehle matdaan phir jal paan says Union Minister Lalan...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temples in Varanasi2:11

UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO