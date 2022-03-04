News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » RCB coach Hesson on working with stars like Kohli

RCB coach Hesson on working with stars like Kohli

Source: PTI
March 04, 2022 10:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'You certainly cannot teach them how to bat; that's the last thing you're going to do. It's just how you can find a way to add value to what they already know.'

Royal Challengers Bangalore Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson and Virat Kohli during a training session.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson chats with Virat Kohli during a training session. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson believes one certainly cannot teach the likes of Virat Kohli how to bat, and it is just about adding value to what the player already knows.

 

Hesson has worked with star players like Kohli and AB de Villiers after being roped in by RCB in 2019.

"You certainly cannot teach them how to bat; that's the last thing you're going to do. It's just how you can find a way to add value to what they already know," Hesson said on the 'RCB Podcast', on working with star players like Kohli.

Kohli, who led Royal Challengers Bangalore till last season, was retained by the franchise.

The upcoming edition of the cash-rich league will be played from March 26 in Mumbai and Pune. 

"When you're straight in competition, the last thing you want to do is create uncertainty around techniques or anything like that," said Hesson, who also coached New Zealand in the past.

"So, most of our coaching or discussions are just, if you see something that's maybe not quite right, you just observe for a while, and then you ask questions because these players are great for a reason.

"They've probably had 10-30 different coaches throughout their lives, who have all offered different bits of advice, so they've arrived at this point in time with loads of information."

According to the 47-year-old, it is all about adding value.

"They've obviously gone down this path for a reason. Rather than feeling I have the right to come in and make a judgment on their game and question it, I just ask questions.

"Because, ultimately, they have the answers but they can't watch themselves at the time. They might be kinaesthetic learners so they might need to feel it, they might need to see it; they might need somebody to tell them.

"It's just working out how that player receives information and how you can add value."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Virat Kohli's 100th Test:All The Numbers
Virat Kohli's 100th Test:All The Numbers
'Rod Marsh one of Australia's greatest ever'
'Rod Marsh one of Australia's greatest ever'
Gavaskar likens 'phenomenal' Kohli to Miandad
Gavaskar likens 'phenomenal' Kohli to Miandad
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness Review
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness Review
Russia, Ukraine to organise humanitarian corridors
Russia, Ukraine to organise humanitarian corridors
Why UP's Youth Are Unhappy With BJP
Why UP's Youth Are Unhappy With BJP
Meet Bhumi's Beau!
Meet Bhumi's Beau!

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Anushka joins Kohli on his special day

Anushka joins Kohli on his special day

Dravid presents Kohli special cap on 100th Test

Dravid presents Kohli special cap on 100th Test

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances