PIX: Pakistan spin duo leave England in a mess!

PIX: Pakistan spin duo leave England in a mess!

October 24, 2024 14:06 IST
Pakistan's Sajid Khan celebrates

IMAGE: Pakistan's Sajid Khan celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Ollie Pope during Day 1 of the first Test in Rawalpindi on Thursday. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Pakistan spin duo of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali combined to blow away the top half of England's batting line-up in one session and reduce the tourists to 110/5 on the opening day of the deciding third Test in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Ben Duckett (52) gave England a decent start but captain Ben Stokes, batting on six, was left to rue his decision to bat first on a turning track. Jamie Smith was batting on five at the break with England facing a massive job to rebuild the innings.

The three-Test series is level at 1-1.

Ben Duckett bats

IMAGE: England's Ben Duckett plays the reverse sweep. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Pakistan attacked with spin from both ends with Sajid and Noman, who shared all 20 England wickets in the previous Test in Multan, bowling in tandem.

Left-arm spinner Noman drew first blood when he tempted Zak Crawley (29) with a flighted delivery, the opener trying for a drive but edging it to Saim Ayub at gully.

Salman Ali Agha takes the catch to dismiss Ben Stokes off the bowling of Sajid Khan

IMAGE: Salman Ali Agha takes the catch to dismiss Ben Stokes off the bowling of Sajid Khan. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

England vice-captain Ollie Pope (three) fell to Sajid for the third time in three innings after fluffing a sweep shot.

 

The off-spinner then delivered a body blow when he trapped Joe Root, currently the top-ranked Test batter, lbw for five with a sharply turning ball.

Pakistan's Noman Ali celebrates with teammates

IMAGE: Pakistan's Noman Ali celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Ben Duckett. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Duckett hit a six off Sajid en route to his fifty and got a reprieve when Noman spilled a return catch. The spinner got his man though, dismissing Duckett lbw in the same over with a delivery that kept low.

Sajid's trademark thigh-slap celebration was on display again when he bowled Harry Brook (five), who looked ill at ease against the turning ball.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
