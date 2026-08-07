Ravindra Jadeja's return to Test cricket: What it means for India vs Sri Lanka

Ravindra Jadeja is poised to make a significant return to Test cricket for India against Sri Lanka, bringing his formidable batting and bowling prowess to a crucial series for the team's World Test Championship aspirations.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja returns to Test cricket against Sri Lanka with 400 wickets in sight. Photograph: Cricket Sri Lanka/X

Key Points Ravindra Jadeja returns to Test cricket for India against Sri Lanka, a team he has historically dominated with both bat and ball.

Jadeja boasts an impressive record against Sri Lanka in Tests, averaging 65.20 with the bat and taking 33 wickets at 23.72.

His return is crucial for India, who are currently fifth in the World Test Championship standings.

Jadeja is nearing the milestone of 400 Test wickets, which would make him the fifth Indian to achieve this feat.

Despite a dip in bowling form last year, Jadeja's batting was exceptional, scoring 764 runs at an average of 63.66.

During the Test series against Sri Lanka, Team India and its fans will witness one of the all-time great all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja in action against the Lankan Lions, a team he enjoys playing against.

After missing the one-off Test against Afghanistan, Jadeja, who last featured in whites during India's whitewash loss to South Africa at home last year, will be marking his return in Sri Lanka's spin-friendly conditions.

Jadeja's Stellar Record Against Sri Lanka

In seven Tests against Sri Lanka, Jadeja has scored 326 runs in nine innings at an average of 65.20, with a century and a fifty and a best score of 175*. He has also taken 33 wickets at an average of 23.72, with two five-wicket hauls and best figures of 5/41.

Overall in 48 international games against Sri Lanka, Jadeja has made 791 runs in 34 innings at an average of 46.52, with a century and two fifties and also taken 66 wickets at an average of 31.87, with two five-wicket hauls.

Career Milestones and Recent Form

In 89 Tests with the ball, Jadeja has taken 348 wickets at an average of 25.11, with 17 four-fers, 15 five-wicket hauls and three ten-fers to his name, with best figures of 7/42. He has also scored 4,095 runs in 133 innings at an average of 38.27, with six centuries and eight fifties.

With each passing year, Jadeja's reliability with bat and ball has raised up a notch, making him one of the finest all-rounders of the modern era.

With Test assignments against New Zealand (two Tests away) and Australia (five Tests at home) coming up after it, Jadeja will start his chase for 400 Test wickets. If he reaches that mark, he would be the fifth Indian to reach the landmark.

His last year was not really good by his high standards with the ball, having taken just 25 scalps in 10 matches at an average of 38.20, with best figures of 4/50. However, he was sensational with the bat, scoring 764 runs in 17 innings at an average of 63.66, with two centuries and six fifties and a best score of 107*.

India's World Test Championship Standing and Squad

India are currently fifth in the World Test Championship standings, having registered four wins and four losses in nine matches, with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 48.150.

India's updated squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain and Auqib Nabi. *Subject to fitness clearance.