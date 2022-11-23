News
Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Bangladesh ODIs

Source: ANI
November 23, 2022 22:11 IST
Ravindra Jadeja

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the Bangladesh ODI series as he is yet to recover from the knee surgery he had in September.

Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed was picked as Jadeja's replacement for the ODI series. Currently a member of India's ODI team for the three-match series in New Zealand, Shahbaz made his international debut during the home ODIs against South Africa in September. He has been in excellent form in the current Vijay Hazare Trophy, taking 11 wickets in six matches at an economy of 4.87 over 51.2 overs. Additionally, he has made two half-centuries with the bat lower in the order.

There is speculation over Jadeja's participation in the Bangladesh Test series as well, as he is bound to take some time to completely recover from the surgery.

Jadeja, 33, was forced to withdraw from India's Asia Cup campaign after the group stages in order to undergo surgery for a chronic knee problem. Jadeja missed the whole T20 World Cup, despite India coach Rahul Dravid's initial optimism that he may recuperate in time to participate in India's campaign.

Jadeja eventually made the ODI and Test squads for the tour of Bangladesh, but he will now be absent from at least the limited-overs matches, which are set for December 4, 7, and 10.

Squad for or Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma(C), KL  Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, R Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen.

When Warne the golfer upstaged the pros at Dunhill
Will India bring in Suryakumar for Bangladesh Tests?
Manchester United up for sale?
Will poll chief act on charges against PM, SC asks
FIFA WC PICS: Unforgettable evening for the Samurais
FDI equity inflows dip 14% during Apr-Sep to $26.9 bn
Anti-migrant people went to BJP: Aaditya in Patna
Dhawan now 'matured' to lead and take tough decisions

T20 rankings: SKY stays top, Hardik rises to 50

