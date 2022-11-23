Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Bangladesh ODIs

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the Bangladesh ODI series as he is yet to recover from the knee surgery he had in September.

Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed was picked as Jadeja's replacement for the ODI series. Currently a member of India's ODI team for the three-match series in New Zealand, Shahbaz made his international debut during the home ODIs against South Africa in September. He has been in excellent form in the current Vijay Hazare Trophy, taking 11 wickets in six matches at an economy of 4.87 over 51.2 overs. Additionally, he has made two half-centuries with the bat lower in the order.

There is speculation over Jadeja's participation in the Bangladesh Test series as well, as he is bound to take some time to completely recover from the surgery.

Jadeja, 33, was forced to withdraw from India's Asia Cup campaign after the group stages in order to undergo surgery for a chronic knee problem. Jadeja missed the whole T20 World Cup, despite India coach Rahul Dravid's initial optimism that he may recuperate in time to participate in India's campaign.

Jadeja eventually made the ODI and Test squads for the tour of Bangladesh, but he will now be absent from at least the limited-overs matches, which are set for December 4, 7, and 10.

Squad for or Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma(C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, R Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen.