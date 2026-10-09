Ravindra Jadeja to play for Saurashtra in Ranji Trophy opener

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is slated to feature for Saurashtra in their 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season opener, providing crucial red-ball practice ahead of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja is likely to play the opening Test against New Zealand starting in Wellington next month. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Ravindra Jadeja will join Saurashtra for their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season opener against Chhattisgarh, seeking red-ball practice before India's New Zealand Test tour.

Jaydev Unadkat, fresh from a successful stint with Sussex, will captain Saurashtra and lead their pace attack alongside Chetan Sakariya.

Saurashtra, two-time Ranji champions, have retained 14 players from their previous squad, with Neel Pandya and Arth Yadav as new additions.

The team will need to adapt to the departure of left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, who has moved to Chhattisgarh.

Saurashtra aims to improve on their early exit in the previous season, with Parth Bhut expected to take on a significant spin-bowling role.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will turn out for Saurashtra in their opening match of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season against Chhattisgarh, with Jaydev Unadkat retaining the captaincy as the two-time champions look to make a fresh start.

Jadeja's Return and International Preparations

The veteran left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder has been included in the 16-member squad after India's 2-1 ODI series victory over the West Indies. Jadeja featured in two matches, taking two wickets without getting an opportunity to bat, and will look to gain valuable red-ball match practice ahead of India's two-Test tour of New Zealand next month.

The Wellington Test is scheduled for November 19-23, followed by the second match in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1.

The 92nd edition of India's premier domestic first-class competition gets underway on October 11, with Saurashtra, who exited from the tournament in its early stages last year, drawn in Elite Group B alongside Andhra, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Hyderabad, Karnataka, Punjab and Tripura.

Unadkat's Leadership and Squad Dynamics

Unadkat will lead the side after an impressive stint with Sussex, where the left-arm pacer claimed 28 wickets in seven matches at an average of 22.21. His haul included a five-wicket return (5/32) against Hampshire and two four-wicket hauls. He will spearhead Saurashtra's pace attack alongside Chetan Sakariya.

Saurashtra, who lifted the Ranji Trophy under Unadkat in 2019-20 and 2022-23, have retained 14 players from their previous season's squad, with pacer Neel Pandya and all-rounder Arth Yadav the new additions. Harvik Desai will keep wickets, while the batting line-up will have the experience of Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani and Jay Gohil.

Challenges and Spin Bowling Reliance

The side will, however, have to adjust to the departure of left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, who will represent Chhattisgarh this season. Parth Bhut is expected to shoulder a significant share of the spin-bowling workload as Saurashtra seek to improve on their group-stage elimination in 2025-26. Saurashtra will begin their campaign against Chhattisgarh at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Saurashtra squad: Jaydev Unadkat (captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Harvik Desai (wk), Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Jay Gohil, Chetan Sakariya, Ankur Panwar, Sammar Gajjar, Parth Bhut, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja, Hetvik Kotak, Neel Pandya, Arth Yadav, Tarang Gohel.