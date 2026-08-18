Ravindra Jadeja hails Manav Suthar's 'dream ball' in Galle Test

Indian veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja lauded young spinner Manav Suthar's exceptional opening delivery in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle, describing it as a 'left-arm spinner's dream ball' after it led to a crucial wicket.

IMAGE: India's Manav Suthar finished with four wickets in the 1st innings. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Ravindra Jadeja praised young all-rounder Manav Suthar's opening delivery in the Galle Test, calling it a 'left-arm spinner's dream ball'.

Suthar's first ball of his spell resulted in the dismissal of veteran Dinesh Chandimal, showcasing sharp turn and bounce.

Jadeja completed 350 Test wickets during the match, joining an elite list of bowlers.

Jadeja explained his bowling mindset, focusing on a stump line and bowling round the wicket to left-handers.

Sri Lanka were dismissed for 284 in their first innings, with Sonal Dinusha scoring a maiden Test hundred, giving India a 178-run lead.

Indian veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja praised young all-rounder Manav Suthar's bowling on day three of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle, terming his spell's opening delivery a "left-arm spinner's dream ball". A four-wicket haul from Suthar and completion of 350 Test wickets by Jadeja was the highlight of day three.

Suthar's Impactful Debut Ball

Suthar's first delivery of his spell earned him the prized wicket of veteran Dinesh Chandimal, with the delivery generating sharp turn and bounce after drifting in, landing into the safe hands of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Speaking in a video posted on BCCI's official website, Jadeja said: 'I saw you bowl for the first time in a Test match. The ball that was coming out of your hand was the very first ball. Actually, it was a very high-quality ball (that dismissed Chandimal). As a left-arm spinner, I watch a lot of things on TV,' he said.

'But the live experience that I had, the first ball that came out of the hand and the revs on the ball, after seeing that, I felt that I got to see a proper left-arm spinner's dream ball,' he added. Suthar congratulated Jadeja on joining the elite list of bowlers with 350 Test scalps, making him one of the most successful spinners and all-rounders in Test history.

Jadeja's Bowling Strategy

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his 350th Test wicket. Photograph: BCCI/X

Explaining his mindset while bowling, Jadeja said that he could notice the ball spinning from the front and tried to bowl more on the stumps and to left-handers from round the wicket. "My mindset was that when they were bowling in the first inning, I felt that the ball was spinning from the front as well. So, it was not so easy for the batsman that you can go and easily defend every ball. And like, on every spinner's ball, something or the other thing. Batters were getting beat up and down. It was turning. So, I was trying to put more of a stump line, and bowl to the lefties from round the wicket," he said.

Match Situation

Sonal Dinusha scored a maiden Test hundred on Day 3 before Sri Lanka were dismissed for 284 in their first innings in response to India's 462, India taking a big lead of 178 runs. Sri Lanka put up a fight with a resilient knock from Niroshan Dickwella and a century from Sonal Dinusha, but everything around them seemed to be falling apart against Indian spinners.