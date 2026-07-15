No better person than Dhoni to take over as CSK coach: Ashwin

Cricket icon Ravichandran Ashwin has sparked a crucial debate about the future leadership of Chennai Super Kings, proposing MS Dhoni as the ideal successor to long-serving coach Stephen Fleming.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin believes that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the ideal successor to Stephen Fleming if he is willing to take over as CSK head coach. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ravichandran Ashwin advocated for Chennai Super Kings to plan for a post-Stephen Fleming coaching era.

Ashwin suggested Dhoni as the most suitable candidate to take over as the head coach role for CSK.

Fleming and Dhoni shared a highly successful partnership, leading CSK to multiple IPL and Champions League titles.

India's spin great Ravichandran Ashwin believes Chennai Super Kings should begin planning beyond Stephen Fleming's long tenure as head coach, saying the five-time IPL champions have reached a stage where it needs a fresh direction.

CSK and Fleming decided to mutually part ways on Tuesday, bringing to a close one of the most successful and enduring partnerships in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Ashwin's Vision For CSK's Coaching Future

He stressed that if the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni is willing to take up the coaching role, he would be the ideal successor given his deep understanding of the team and his successful partnership with Fleming over the years.

Ashwin, who played eight seasons for CSK, also noted that any new coach would face uncertainty because Dhoni remains an influential figure within the franchise. He further stated that Dhoni, who guided CSK to five IPL titles, continues to play a significant role in discussions surrounding team selection and decision-making.

"Fleming really understood what ticked Dhoni, and Dhoni understood that Fleming was a great lieutenant, and that partnership carried on for such a long time. I would say it was about time Chennai Super Kings looked beyond," Ashwin told ESPNcricinfo.

Dhoni's Potential Role And Influence

"If Dhoni is willing to do that [take over as coach], there is no better person that Chennai Super Kings can go after. If not, they need to find someone who will be able to operate independently and take accountability for his or her own actions."

"I think there is a small aspect of uncertainty for anybody who will walk into that dressing room. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a huge name, and he's still very much a part of the discussion when you're talking about a squad that will be picked to play," Ashwin added.

Fleming joined CSK as a player in the IPL's inaugural season in 2008 and took over as head coach from 2009. Over the next 17 years, the association built one of the most respected and consistent set-ups in franchise cricket.

Under Fleming, CSK has won five IPL trophies as well as two Champions League T20 titles. The team has entered the IPL play-offs a record 12 times, while also being part of 10 IPL finals.