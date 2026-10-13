Bhuvneshwar Never Chased an India Comeback. Ashwin Explains Why

Ashwin credits Bhuvneshwar Kumar's focus and IPL success for his India T20I recall, while backing Mohammed Shami's comeback hopes and assessing India's 2027 World Cup prospects.

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar performed exceptionally in the last two seasons in the IPL, meriting a recall to the Indian team for the New Zealand tour. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ravichandran Ashwin believes Bhuvneshwar Kumar's India recall for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand is a reward for his consistent IPL performance, not a result of actively seeking a comeback.

Ashwin suggests Mohammed Shami could still make an international comeback if he puts in the necessary effort.

Ashwin's relationship with Jasprit Bumrah involves light-hearted banter, while his bond with Virat Kohli improved after Kohli relinquished captaincy.

Looking ahead to the 2027 ODI World Cup, Ashwin backs India as a strong contender, highlighting their bowling and batting strengths.

Ashwin rates South Africa as the strongest contender for the 2027 ODI World Cup, citing their home conditions advantage and team cohesion after the SA20 league.

Ravichandran Ashwin believes Bhuvneshwar Kumar never had an India comeback on his mind while consistently delivering for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, with the pacer's performances eventually earning him a recall to the national T20I squad after four years.

Bhuvneshwar's inclusion in India's squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, beginning next week, was among the major talking points following the selection announcement.

Former India off-spinner Ashwin felt the experienced pacer concentrated on his responsibilities rather than worrying about the rewards that could follow his performances.

"I have a feeling that Bhuvneshwar Kumar hasn't even thought about a comeback. I think this will be his mantra for success. And when I'm watching him from afar, I have also experienced this myself, he has gone on his own journey," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"He has focused on doing well, bowling well with the new ball and performing for RCB. Whatever he could do, he did it. His recall is the reward for his success. He never chased that reward; he simply did his job and success followed," he added.

Ashwin On Player Comebacks

Bhuvneshwar's return has also triggered speculation over Mohammed Shami's international future. Ashwin, however, said a comeback remained possible for the senior pacer, provided he was prepared to put in the required effort.

"It depends on the cricketer. If a player has the belief that he can return, then they have to work hard towards it," said the 40-year-old, who has played 106 Tests for India.

Dynamics With Kohli And Bumrah

Ashwin also opened up about his relationships with Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli, saying his equation with the former was largely built around light-hearted banter, while his bond with Kohli improved after the latter relinquished the captaincy.

"My relationship with Jassi is very good. We always joke and pull each other's legs. There isn't much conversation between us as cricketers, so our relationship is very banter-oriented," he said.

On Kohli, Ashwin said their relationship became even better once the batting great was no longer leading the side and could focus solely on his role as a player.

2027 ODI World Cup Predictions

Looking ahead to the 2027 ODI World Cup, Ashwin backed India to be among the leading contenders but identified hosts South Africa as a formidable challenger in home conditions.

"India has the ability. If Jasprit Bumrah is firing on all cylinders, he will have a good fast-bowling experience. India has a good spin stock. There, in a lot of grounds, you will get the help of spin. There is experience in batting," he said.

However, Ashwin rated South Africa highly, pointing to their familiarity with local conditions, the experience gained through the SA20 league and the team's overall cohesion.

"I will honestly say that two-three teams look good to me. Out of them, South Africa is the best. I think South Africa will be a serious contender for the home World Cup. So India will have to play against the South African team," he said.

"South Africa, in South African conditions, especially after SA20, have the skills, they know all the conditions, they play good cricket and the team looks together. That's a very strong force in cricket," Ashwin said.