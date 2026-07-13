Ravi Shastri Hails Yastika Bhatia, Kranti Gaud for Lord's Honours Board Entry

Former India men's coach Ravi Shastri has enthusiastically celebrated Yastika Bhatia and Kranti Gaud's historic achievements, as they became the first Indian women to earn coveted spots on the Lord's Honours Board during the recent Test against England.

IMAGE: Yastika Bhatia and Kranti Gaud. Photographs: Peter Cziborra/Reuters and X

Key Points Yastika Bhatia and Kranti Gaud are the first Indian women to be named on the Lord's Honours Board.

Yastika Bhatia became the first woman to score a Test century at Lord's, achieving the milestone in India's second innings.

Kranti Gaud claimed a five-wicket haul (5-37) against England, becoming the first woman pacer to do so at Lord's since Jhulan Goswami in 2006.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri praised their historic achievements, calling it "something you will treasure all your life."

Former India men's coach Ravi Shastri hailed Yastika Bhatia and Kranti Gaud after the pair became the first Indian women to earn places on the Lord's Honours Board during the one-off Test against England. Yastika became the first woman to score a Test century at Lord's, while pacer Kranti earlier became the first woman to claim a five-wicket haul at the venue.

Shastri's Praise for Historic Feats

"Yastika, Kranti -- you beauties. Welcome to the honours board at the Home of Cricket. This is something you will treasure all your life. And every Indian woman cricketer aspiring," Shastri wrote on X, tagging the BCCI, BCCI Women and Lord's.

Kranti laid the foundation for India's strong position in the match with figures of 5-37, helping dismiss England for 170 and secure a first-innings lead. Her spell made her only the third Indian woman fast bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a Test innings after Jhulan Goswami and Gargi Banerjee, and the first since Goswami achieved the feat against England at Taunton in 2006.

Yastika's Landmark Century

Yastika followed with a composed century in India's second innings, reaching three figures off 145 balls to become the first woman to score a Test hundred at Lord's. The left-hander's landmark innings featured 12 boundaries. After reaching the milestone, she dropped to her knees and kissed the turf before acknowledging a standing ovation from the crowd at the Home of Cricket.