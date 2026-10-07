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Ravi Shastri Mourns Jeffrey Archer

By REDIFF CRICKET October 07, 2026 09:08 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Ravi Shastri received a signed copy of Jeffrey Archer's final novel days before the author's death.

Ravi Shastri with Jeffrey Archer

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri with Jeffrey Archer. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi Shastri/X

Key Points

  • Ravi Shastri expressed deep sadness over the passing of legendary author Jeffrey Archer.
  • Shastri received Archer's latest book, Adam And Eve, signed by the author just five days before his death.
  • Jeffrey Archer, 86, died 'suddenly and peacefully at home' on Monday.
  • Adam And Eve, described by Archer as his final novel, was scheduled for worldwide release the day after his death.
 

Ravi Shastri was overcome with emotion as he shared a poignant post in a tribute to Jeffrey Archer, who passed into the ages on Monday.

'Just received his latest book, Adam and Eve, signed by him only five days ago. Today, he is no more. What a brilliant mind. The sheer pace and quality of his writing was extraordinary. Legendary. Rest in peace. God bless his soul. #RIPJeffreyArcher,' Shastri posted on his X handle alongside a photograph with the late wordsmith.

The 86-year-old author of bestsellers Not A Penny More, Not A Penny Less and Kane & Abel, died, 'suddenly and peacefully at home'.

Archer's death came just one day before the scheduled worldwide release of Adam And Eve, which he had described as his final novel after 50 years of storytelling.

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Jeffrey ArcherRavi ShastriAdam And EveGodKane

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