Ravi Bishnoi: Bowlers must evolve to survive in T20 cricket

India's leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi shares his insights on how bowlers must continuously evolve their skills and repertoire, including mastering variations like yorkers, to counter the aggressive and innovative batting in today's fast-paced T20 cricket.

FILE IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi boasts 71 wickets in 54 T20Is and has previously been ranked No. 1 in ICC T20I bowling rankings. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ravi Bishnoi believes bowlers must add more variations, including yorkers, to survive in fast-paced, batter-friendly T20 cricket.

He is actively trying to bowl slow leg-spin to deceive batters, acknowledging the need for "something extra" to make the game difficult for them.

Bishnoi states that pressure is on all bowlers, not just spinners, as batting standards and innovation have significantly increased nowadays.

Spinners, in particular, need to upgrade their skills, learn to bowl yorkers, and restrict set batters to singles, moving beyond just bowling in one spot.

He stresses the importance of being proactive and constantly evolving to sustain a career at the professional level in modern cricket.

India and Gujarat leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi believes the only way for bowlers to survive is to add more variations to their repertoire, including yorkers, as the game increasingly favours batters with its fast pace and batting-friendly pitches.

The 26-year-old Bishnoi said he is trying to bowl slow leg-spin to try and deceive a batter.

"Cricket has become very fast-paced now. It is already a batters' game with such good pitches," said Bishnoi after Gujarat lost to Mumbai in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 match in Kolkata on Monday.

"So I'm trying to bring something extra to the table to make things a bit difficult for them, because otherwise, everything is becoming too easy. You can only survive as long as you keep bringing in variations; otherwise, once batters figure you out, it becomes very difficult," said Bishnoi, who has played one ODI and 54 T20Is since making his India debut in 2022.

'Pressure Is on Every Bowler Nowadays'



With the way T20 cricket is being played nowadays, scores around 200 have become almost the average.

Asked about the pressure on spinners in such circumstances, he said, "The pressure is on every bowler nowadays, not just spinners, because batters have gone to another level. If you look at it, the standard of batting has gone way up.

"So as a bowler, and as a spinner, you need to upgrade yourself as well because they have brought so much innovation into their batting. We are also trying to get a little better every day, only then can you sustain yourself, otherwise it is very hard to stay and survive at that level," said Bishnoi, who took 2/46 in the match against Mumbai.

Adapting To Modern Batting

On the variations available to a bowler, Bishnoi said, "Anything. Nowadays, there are many technical variations like slower balls and yorker. As a spinner, you need to be on your toes now. Batters can play any shot at any time, so it has become essential for spinners to bowl yorker as well.

"They should know how to restrict a set batter to a single. All these things matter. Earlier, we used to say that fast bowlers will handle the variations while spinners just come in, hit one spot, and keep bowling there.

"Now, you can't just bowl in one spot. If you bowl one delivery there, the very next ball will be hit for a six in the same area, regardless of who is batting. So you need to be proactive with the way cricket is being played right now."