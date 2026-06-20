Ravi Bishnoi Determined to End Stop-Start India Career, Targets 2028 T20 World Cup Spot

Ravi Bishnoi opens up on missing three T20 World Cups, his desire to become a permanent fixture in India's T20 side, and his goal of securing a place in the 2028 World Cup squad.

IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi boasts 64 wickets in 44 T20Is and has previously been ranked No. 1 in ICC T20I bowling rankings. Photograph: BCCI

India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi doesn't want to be known as a man of comebacks in his stop start international career that saw him missing the last three T20 World Cups despite being on the selectors' radar. Back in the side again after the completion of another World Cup cycle, the 25-year-old from Jodhpur is hoping to get a longer rope this time around.

Interestingly, he has been picked ahead of Kuldeep Yadav in the squads for the Ireland, England and Asian Games tour.

He is the only specialist spinner in the side alongside Varun Chakaravarthy, with Axar Patel and Washington Sundar performing the roles of an all-rounder.

A good IPL usually leads to India selection in the shortest format but Bishnoi did not have the best of times in the latest IPL where he was benched for the second half of the tournament with rookie Yash Raj Punja playing ahead of him.

To be fair to Bishoni, he has a decent international record with 64 wickets in 44 games at an impressive economy rate of 7.40 runs per over. He has also been ranked number one in the ICC rankings.

In an interaction with PTI, a determined Bishnoi said he would do all in his powers to secure a spot in the 2028 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as the management tries out players and combinations starting with the Ireland series under the new leadership of Shreyas Iyer.

"Honestly, all my energies will be on ensuring that I am here to stay as a permanent member of the side. I don't want to known as someone who keeps making comebacks," he said.

Bishnoi is yet to speak to Iyer and coach Gautam Gambhir on the upcoming assignment as the team is currently involved in an ODI series. In his mind, he has absolute clarity about his role.

"Cricket is all about competing and making comebacks. And you keep your preparation complete. Try to be ready for any situation, for any series or upcoming games. When you are backed, your role is to be ready and do well. Which I always try to do," Bishnoi, who is managed by SSpark Sports led by Rajeev Khanna, said.

Missing World Cups disappointing but important to move on

Bishnoi last played for India in January this year before missing the bus for the World Cup at home. To be not considered for three World Cups in a row was disappointing but Bishnoi said he did not have an option other than to keep working on his craft with coach Shah Rukh back home.

"It is everyone's dream to play in the World Cup. To win it. It is my dream too. Even though I have missed the World Cups, I have more opportunities. So I will try not to miss this time. I should make it count.

"And when you miss, it is not like suddenly someone is playing in my place. But India won the World Cup. Whoever plays in my place, they did really well.

"You know how good the competition is going on right now in the Indian team. It is competitive. I have only one goal in life. When I get a chance, I should be prepared and deliver myself. Then I shouldn't have those regrets that I didn't get that chance," he said.

Having said that Bishnoi is only human and he does feel dejected when life is not going his way.

"It is a little difficult because you want to play in the World Cup. The World Cup was at home this time. But it is sport, ups and downs are part of it. That is why we choose sport. It teaches you to come back and how to lift yourself in a tough phase.

"My parents are there. My coaches always stay with me. Shah Rukh bhai and others. They have been like pillars to me. They always say, this time or next time.

"To feel bad is human. Everyone feels bad. But it shouldn't take long to move on. That is my mindset. Because if you feel bad for a long time, it affects your performance. And you can't focus on your game."

Focusing on landing every ball in 5-6m area

Bishnoi is someone who is not known for his sharp turning leg breaks. His strength lies in bowling sliders and googlies.

Of late he has not tried anything fancy, he has just focused on maintaining accuracy.

"I keep my bowling so simple that if I throw a ball in a 5-6m length area, it is very difficult to hit it from there. So after coming home, I try to hit that area as many times as I can.

"So these days, I have been working on my basics. I want to keep my bowling simple and not complicated. My bowling's specialty is that if I keep simplicity in it, I get success," he said.

Bishnoi understands the need to evolve with batters redefining the T20 game. With the current management keen on playing all-rounders, he has also worked on his batting.

"Cricket has progressed so much that you have to contribute in all departments. This is what I am trying to do. I practice a lot with my batting. Because you have to become a match winner in all departments," said Bishnoi, who also has aspirations to play Test cricket for India as that is the "main format".