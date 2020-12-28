News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rashid 'speechless' after T20I cricketer of decade gong

Rashid 'speechless' after T20I cricketer of decade gong

Source: PTI
December 28, 2020 20:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

He said his focus now would be on improving his batting skills in the coming years.

'For someone from Afghanistan to get this award, it's a special moment for me, for my country and for my fans.'

IMAGE: 'For someone from Afghanistan to get this award, it's a special moment for me, for my country and for my fans.' Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Star leg spinner Rashid Khan says winning the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Decade award is a special achievement for a player from an emerging country like Afghanistan.

The 22-year-old leg-spinner was the highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals in the past 10 years with 89 scalps at an average of 12.62. He had three four-wicket hauls and two five-fors during this period.

 

"I am speechless after this award. For someone from Afghanistan to get this award, it's a special moment for me, for my country and for my fans," he said in a video message posted on ICC's Twitter page.

He said his focus now would be on improving his batting skills in the coming years.

"I have played for five years and my target is to play for another 10 years and keep on doing well. I have been doing well in bowling and in the coming years I will be focussing on contributing with the bat also," he said.

Talking about some memorable performances, he said, "I have so many memories in T20 cricket. I had 5 for 6 against Ireland, including four wickets in four balls. That was a memorable performance.

"I can't forget my performance in 2016 T20 World Cup where I was the second highest wicket taker. The win against eventual champions West Indies was also a memorable one. I took two wickets in that match and the wicket of Marlon Samuels was my best in that World Cup."

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
How India plan to subdue Australia on Day 4
How India plan to subdue Australia on Day 4
Why Gavaskar rates Rahane's MCG ton highly
Why Gavaskar rates Rahane's MCG ton highly
Ponting slams Aussie batsmen
Ponting slams Aussie batsmen
Ponting slams Aussie batsmen
Ponting slams Aussie batsmen
COVID-19: 'Dummy vaccination' begins in 4 states
COVID-19: 'Dummy vaccination' begins in 4 states
Ram Temple project likely to cost Rs 1,100 cr
Ram Temple project likely to cost Rs 1,100 cr
'Nothing was off-limits for Dr Watsa'
'Nothing was off-limits for Dr Watsa'

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Just tried to be best version of myself: Kohli

Just tried to be best version of myself: Kohli

Kohli is ICC cricketer of the decade

Kohli is ICC cricketer of the decade

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use