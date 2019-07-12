Rashid named Afghanistan captain across all formats

July 12, 2019 18:20 IST

IMAGE: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan was already leading the T20 team. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been appointed as the team's new captain across all three formats, the country's cricket board (ACB) announced on Friday.

Rashid, 20, who already captains the team in Twenty20 Internationals, will take over from Gulbadin Naib in one-dayers and Rahmat Shah in Tests.

The decision follows Afghanistan's dismal run at the Cricket World Cup, where they lost all nine of their matches and finished at the bottom of the standings.

Asghar Afghan, who was sacked as captain ahead of the World Cup, will be Rashid's deputy.

Afghan, who led his country to a maiden Test win against Ireland earlier this year, has been a regular member of the team since 2009.