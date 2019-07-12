News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rashid named Afghanistan captain across all formats

Rashid named Afghanistan captain across all formats

July 12, 2019 18:20 IST

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan was already leading the T20 team

IMAGE: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan was already leading the T20 team. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been appointed as the team's new captain across all three formats, the country's cricket board (ACB) announced on Friday.

Rashid, 20, who already captains the team in Twenty20 Internationals, will take over from Gulbadin Naib in one-dayers and Rahmat Shah in Tests.

 

The decision follows Afghanistan's dismal run at the Cricket World Cup, where they lost all nine of their matches and finished at the bottom of the standings.

Asghar Afghan, who was sacked as captain ahead of the World Cup, will be Rashid's deputy.

Afghan, who led his country to a maiden Test win against Ireland earlier this year, has been a regular member of the team since 2009.

© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
