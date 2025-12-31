HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rashid leads as Afghanistan recall Naveen, Naib for T20 WC

December 31, 2025 15:59 IST

Rashid Khan

IMAGE: Star spinner Rashid Khan will continue to lead the side, with Ibrahim Zadran named as his deputy. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Rashid Khan/X

All-rounder Rashid Khan will lead a strong Afghanistan side in the Twenty20 World Cup after seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi and off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman returned for the marquee tournament set for February-March.

All-rounder Gulbadin Naib and seamer Naveen-ul-Haq also found places in the 15-member squad for the 20-team tournament that will be played in India and Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan reached the semi-finals of the last World Cup in 2022, registering victories against fancied sides including New Zealand, West Indies and Australia.

The same side will play a three-match T20 series against West Indies in the United Arab Emirates next month.

 

“Afghanistan had a terrific run in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup," Afghanistan Cricket Board chief executive Naseeb Khan said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We cherish excellent memories from the past and hope for even better results this year, which will be played in Asian conditions.

"Hosting the West Indies team provides us with an incredible opportunity to fine-tune our combination and prepare adequately for the World Cup."

Afghanistan will begin their World Cup campaign against New Zealand on February 8 in Chennai.

Squad: Rashid Khan (Captain), Ibrahim Zadran (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen Ul Haq, Fazal Haq Farooqi and Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Reserves: AM Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmadzai and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.

Source: REUTERS
Source: REUTERS
