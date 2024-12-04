News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Rashid Khan's emotional plea to Taliban

Rashid Khan's emotional plea to Taliban

Source: PTI
December 04, 2024 23:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rashid Khan

IMAGE: Rashid Khan said Afghanistan needed professionals in every field, especially the medical sector. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Rashid Khan/X

Afghanistan cricket superstar Rashid Khan on Wednesday urged the Taliban government to reconsider the ban on medical training for women in the country, saying the decision will profoundly affect their future and dignity.

Media reports stated that the Taliban's leadership has ordered private and public institutions to stop providing medical courses for women in Afghanistan.

In September 2021, a month after they returned to power, the Taliban stopped schooling for girls after grade six. They banned women from University in December 2022.

Khan said education held a central place in Islamic teachings and that the faith emphasised the pursuit of knowledge for men and women. He said Afghanistan needed professionals in every field, especially the medical sector.

 

"It is with deep sadness and disappointment that I reflect on the recent closures of educational and medical institutions for the sisters and mothers of Afghanistan. This decision has profoundly affected not only their future but also the broader fabric of our society," Khan wrote on 'X'.

"The pain and sorrow they express through social media serve as a poignant reminder of the struggles they face. Afghanistan, our beloved homeland, stands at a critical juncture," he added.

Rashid Khan

Reports have stated that Taliban's decision will only worsen the conditions where Afghanistan is facing dire shortage of medical professionals.

"The country desperately needs professionals in every field, especially in the medical sector. The acute shortage of female doctors and nurses is particularly concerning, as it directly impacts the healthcare and dignity of women.

"It is essential for our sisters and mothers to have access to care provided by medical professionals who truly understand their needs," said the former captain.

"I sincerely appeal for the reconsideration of this decision so that Afghan girls may reclaim their right to education and contribute to the nation's development. Providing education to all is not just a societal responsibility but a moral obligation deeply rooted in our faith and values," the 26-year-old added.

The European Union on Wednesday condemned the Taliban for violating human rights and women's access to education following media reports that Taliban leaders have ordered private and public institutions to stop providing medical courses for women and girls in Afghanistan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
India's Adelaide Dilemma: Rahul Or...?
India's Adelaide Dilemma: Rahul Or...?
Can Australia bounce back with pink ball in Adelaide?
Can Australia bounce back with pink ball in Adelaide?
Sara Joins Sachin To Make A Change
Sara Joins Sachin To Make A Change
Beef banned in hotels, public places in Assam: Sarma
Beef banned in hotels, public places in Assam: Sarma
Funeral of 12 Kuki-Zo youths to be held in Manipur
Funeral of 12 Kuki-Zo youths to be held in Manipur
Trump's high tariff pledge is good news for exporters
Trump's high tariff pledge is good news for exporters
India outclass Pakistan to lift junior Asia Cup
India outclass Pakistan to lift junior Asia Cup

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
'Haven't Spoken To Dhoni For 10 Years'
'Haven't Spoken To Dhoni For 10 Years'
SEE: Dhoni's Pahadi Swag
SEE: Dhoni's Pahadi Swag

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances