Rashid Khan to lead Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2025

IMAGE: Afghanistan will face Hong Kong in the opening game of the Asia Cup on September 9. Photograph: Rashid Khan/Instagram

Afghanistan on Sunday unveiled a 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, scheduled from September 9 to 28 in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Afghanistan will face Hong Kong in the opening game of the Asia Cup on September 9. The tournament, taking place from September 9-28 in the United Arab Emirates, will feature eight teams competing for the coveted trophy. The event will be played in the T20I format and will serve as key preparation for next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Experienced spinner Rashid Khan will captain the side, while white-ball stars Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mohammad Nabi, who helped Afghanistan reach the knockout stage of last year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup, are also included.

Before the Asia Cup, Afghanistan will face the hosts UAE and Pakistan in a T20I Tri-Nation Series, starting this Friday in Sharjah, featuring most of the 22-member preliminary squad announced earlier this month by the ACB.

India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman are in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong are in Group B.

Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup 2025: Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Reserves: Wafiullah Tarakhil, Nangyal Kharote, Abdullah Ahmadzai.