Rashid Khan makes T20I history with 200-wicket feat

Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan etched his name in cricket history by becoming the first bowler to reach 200 wickets in men's T20 Internationals, a feat achieved during Afghanistan's dominant performance against Zimbabwe where Azmatullah Omarzai also shone with a spectacular century.

IMAGE: Rashid Khan celebrates after becoming the first bowler to take 200 wickets in men's T20Is. Photograph: ACB/X

Key Points Rashid Khan made history by becoming the first bowler to claim 200 wickets in men's T20 Internationals.

He achieved this milestone by dismissing Zimbabwe's Tadiwanashe Marumani during the second T20I.

Azmatullah Omarzai smashed 116 off 50 deliveries, including 12 sixes, to lead Afghanistan's recovery.

Omarzai and Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai formed a crucial 142-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Afghanistan posted a daunting total of 221/7 against Zimbabwe at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Afghanistan's star leg-spinner Rashid Khan made history by becoming the first bowler to claim 200 wickets in men's T20 Internationals, achieving the milestone during the second T20I against Zimbabwe.

Rashid reached the landmark after dismissing Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batter Tadiwanashe Marumani for just two runs as the hosts chased a daunting target of 222.

The dismissal took Rashid's tally to 200 wickets in men's T20Is, marking a historic achievement in the shortest format of international cricket.

The Afghanistan spinner continues to be a key figure in his team's T20I setup, with his landmark making him the first bowler to reach the 200-wicket mark in men's T20 Internationals.

Omarzai's Explosive Century Powers Afghanistan

Coming to the match, Azmatullah Omarzai smashed a spectacular century to lead Afghanistan's recovery from an early collapse as the hosts posted 221/7 against Zimbabwe in the second T20I at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Omarzai struck 116 off just 50 deliveries, including five fours and 12 sixes, at a strike rate of 232.00. His explosive innings helped Afghanistan recover after losing five wickets for just 38 runs.

Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai provided crucial support with a blistering 52 off 27 balls, hitting five fours and three sixes. The pair's contributions powered Afghanistan to a formidable total of 221/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Afghanistan's Strong Recovery And Late Flourish

Afghanistan endured a disastrous start, losing five wickets for just 38 runs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Akram and Shahidullah Kamal failed to make an impact, while Sediqullah Atal contributed 17 off 21 balls before being dismissed in the ninth over.

Omarzai and Ijaz then turned the innings around with a 142-run partnership off 59 deliveries for the sixth wicket. Ijaz's dismissal at 180 ended the stand, but Omarzai continued his assault before falling for 116 in the 19th over.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan provided a late flourish, smashing an unbeaten 25 off just six balls, including four sixes. Mujeeb Ur Rahman remained not out on two as Afghanistan finished with 221/7 at a run rate of 11.05.

For Zimbabwe, Brad Evans and Kundai Matigimu picked up two wickets each, while Vincent Masekesa, Ernest Masuku and Sikandar Raza claimed one wicket apiece.