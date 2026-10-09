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Rashid Khan's Lavish Afghan Feast for Irfan and Yusuf Pathan in Dubai

By REDIFF CRICKET October 09, 2026 12:13 IST 1 Minute Read
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Rashid Khan with Irfan and Yusuf Pathan

IMAGE: Rashid Khan with Irfan and Yusuf Pathan at his residence in UAE. Photograph: Rashid Khan/Instagram

Key Points

  • Rashid Khan hosted Irfan and Yusuf Pathan for a traditional Afghan feast at his Dubai home.
  • Irfan Pathan expressed his delight on Instagram, praising the unique flavours and warm hospitality.
  • Rashid Khan and Irfan Pathan share a close friendship, often interacting on social media.
 

Afghanistan's spin ace Rashid Khan hosted the Pathan brothers -- Irfan and Yusuf -- for a a lavish, traditional Afghani feast at his residence in Dubai.

Rashid and Irfan share a close friendship and regularly interact with each other on social media.

A Memorable Culinary Experience

Irfan couldn't stop gushing about the food, praising the unique flavours and warm hospitality.

'We had the most incredible Afghan feast. Every dish had its own unique flavour, but what made it even more special was the love and warmth that went into everything. Rashid mere bhai still thinking the food,' said Irfan on Instagram.

Irfan and Yusuf are currently holidaying with their families in Dubai.

More News Coverage

IrfanRashid KhanYusuf PathanDubaiInstagram

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