Former player Rashid Khan takes a dig at Aaqib Javed over Pakistan's cricket chaos

Former Pakistan all-rounder Rashid Khan has sarcastically suggested senior selector Aqib Javed be appointed as a non-playing captain, highlighting deep-seated issues within Pakistan cricket's management and selection processes.

IMAGE: Aaqib Javed was appointed as a member of the Pakistan men's national selection committee in October 2024. Photograph: PCB/X

Key Points Former Pakistan all-rounder Rashid Khan sarcastically advised PCB to make Aaqib Javed non-playing captain.

Khan's comments followed Aaqib Javed's public criticism of Pakistan team management, coaches, and player selections.

Rashid Khan questioned the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi's actions regarding player morale after mid-tour changes.

Khan expressed anguish over the current state of Pakistan cricket and perceived interference in team affairs.

The controversy highlights ongoing issues within Pakistan cricket's selection and management processes.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Rashid Khan has sarcastically advised the Pakistan Cricket Board to make senior selector Aaqib Javed the non-playing captain for all formats.

Rashid made this comment on a podcast after Aaqib publicly criticised the team's captain, coaches, and recent player selections.

"Since Aaqib apparently knows more about Pakistan cricket I see no reason why he can't be a non-playing captain," Rashid said sarcastically on a podcast on hamariweb.com website.

He was responding to the recent comments by Aaqib on why the board had decided to replace seven players in England and also on the former seamer's criticism of the head coach, bowling coach, and captain on selection of team for the Tests in England.

Aaqib Javed's Controversial Comments

Aaqib tried to justify the drastic changes in the Pakistan touring squad by laying the blame on the team management.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said the changes were necessitated because of poor performances and other issues within the touring squad.

Rashid has played Test cricket for Pakistan and was a part of the 1983 World Cup squad.

"He gives the impression he knows everything and now that he is openly even interfering in the working of the head coach and captain, just give him total control of the team," Rashid said.

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Concerns Over Pakistan Cricket Management

Rashid expressed his anguish at the current scenario in Pakistan cricket and said people like Aaqib and others were just clinging onto their jobs and had no clue how to do the right things for Pakistan cricket.

"Aaqib is now criticising the team management and he has interfered in team affairs before also so why not just make him permanent non-playing captain like they have in tennis," Rashid wondered.

"At least then he wouldn't be able to blame anyone for the poor performances."

Rashid said the chairman has said that critics should not demoralise the players and yet he himself approved a decision where seven players including seniors were told to return home midway from a tour.

"Does the PCB chairman believe these actions will raise the morale of the players," he questioned.