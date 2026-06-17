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Home  » Cricket » Rashid denies Rohit fifty, Jaiswal fails to impress

Rashid denies Rohit fifty, Jaiswal fails to impress

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read

June 17, 2026 15:21 IST

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to convert their promising starts into significant scores against Afghanistan, leaving fans questioning India's top-order stability.

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma fell agonisingly short of a deserved fifty. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points

  • Rohit Sharma scored 48 runs before being dismissed by Rashid Khan's brilliant leg-break.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal's ODI comeback ended prematurely with a cheap dismissal.
  • Jaiswal opened alongside Rohit Sharma, with Shubman Gill moving to No. 3.
  • Nitish Kumar Reddy's injury led to Jaiswal's inclusion in the playing XI.

Rohit Sharma fell just two runs short of a half-century in the second ODI against Afghanistan in Lucknow on Wednesday, with Rashid Khan producing a brilliant delivery to end the opener's promising innings on 48.

The Afghanistan leg-spinner produced a cracking leg-break that gripped off the surface, beat Rohit's attempted cut shot and clipped the inside edge before crashing into the stumps. Rohit had looked in complete control for most of his 48 off 39 balls knock, timing the ball beautifully and keeping the scoreboard ticking.

Yet, in the few deliveries before his dismissal, he appeared to slow down slightly, allowing pressure to build. Looking to break free against Rashid, he took on a risky shot and paid the price.

 

Rashid Khan's Masterclass Dismisses Rohit

While Rohit fell agonisingly short of a deserved fifty, Yashasvi Jaiswal's return to the ODI side ended in disappointment.

With Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out due to an injury concern, India reshuffled their batting order. Jaiswal was drafted into the XI and asked to open alongside Rohit, while captain Shubman Gill moved down to No. 3. It was a big opportunity for the young left-hander, especially as it marked his first ODI appearance since December 2025. However, he was unable to make it count.

Jaiswal's Disappointing ODI Comeback

After seeing off a maiden over from mystery spinner Allah Ghazanfar, Jaiswal got off the mark with a crisp boundary against Saleem Safi. But just moments later, he attempted another cut shot off the pacer and picked out the fielder at point. Having found the gap with the same shot a ball earlier, Jaiswal could only watch in frustration as his innings came to an early end.

REDIFF CRICKET

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