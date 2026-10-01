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Rashid and Curran back, Brook leads: England announce ODI squad for Pakistan tri-series

October 01, 2026 19:17 IST 2 Minutes Read
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England named a 16-man squad for the Pakistan tri-series, recalling Adil Rashid and Sam Curran, handing three players maiden ODI call-ups.

Adil Rashid

IMAGE: Sam Curran and Adil Rashid have returned to the England ODI side after a long injury layoff. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Key Points

  • Adil Rashid and Sam Curran return to England’s 16-man ODI squad after recovering from injuries.
  • Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe and James Coles receive their first ODI call-ups.
  • Harry Brook will captain England, with Jos Buttler injured and Jofra Archer rested for workload management.

England named spinner Adil Rashid and all-rounder Sam Curran in a 16-man squad on Thursday for this month's one-day tri-series in Pakistan, while uncapped trio Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe and James Coles also earned their first ODI call-ups.

Rashid and Curran return to the squad after recovering from their respective injuries.

      • Are We Killing Contest Between Ball & Bat?

 

Three Uncapped Players Earn ODI Call-Ups

Leg-spinner Crane, 29, who is uncapped in the ODI format, earns a call-up eight years after his last England appearance.

Batter Harry Brook will captain the side but wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler misses out with a hamstring injury. Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been rested to manage his workload.

The tri-series will be in Lahore and Rawalpindi from October 18 to 31.

England face Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the tournament. The top two meet in the final at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

England Squad:

Harry Brook (Captain), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.

Source: REUTERS
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EnglandAdil RashidSam CurranHarry BrookPakistan

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