T20 rankings: SKY stays top, Hardik rises to 50

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav celebrates scoring a century during the second T20 International against New Zealand, at Bay Oval in Tauranga. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav retained the top spot while all-rounder Hardik Pandya rose to joint-50th in the latest ICC men's T20I batting rankings, released on Wednesday.

Suryakumar consolidated his position atop the rankings after his stupendous 111 not out in the second T20I against New Zealand. He gained 31 rating points from the series. His 890 points kept him 54 ahead of Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan, who is placed second.

Hardik, who led India in the series against New Zealand, reached joint-50th among batters courtesy his unbeaten 30 in the last match of the series.

In the bowlers' chart, seasoned pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar climbed two places to 11th, with left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh moving up a place to 21st.

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal jumped eight places to 40th.

Kohli sixth in ODI rankings

Meanwhile the talismanic Virat Kohli climbed to sixth spot in the ODI rankings while skipper Rohit Sharma continued his stay at number eight.

The injured Jasprit Bumrah, who is 11th, is the top-ranked Indian in the bowlers' list .

Australia openers David Warner and Travis Head made notable gains in the ODI player rankings after an epic 269-run partnership at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) while Steve Smith's consistence performances in the home series against England has helped him attain a career-best equalling seventh position.

Warner, a formerly top-ranked batter, gained one spot to reach fifth position in the list after a score of 106 in the final match that helped him finish with 240 runs and win the Player of the Series award.

Head, who accumulated 208 runs after his Player of the Match effort of 152 at the MCG, progressed 12 spots to reach 30th position.

Smith finished third in the list of run-scorers, his 195 runs good enough to lift him three places to seventh place, a position he had held in January 2017. Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh too moved up the list and occupy 68th and 84th positions, respectively.

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who was named Player of the Match for a haul of four for 47 in the second ODI in Sydney, moved up four places to take fourth position while leg-spinner Adam Zampa (up eight places to seventh) and Pat Cummins (up one place to 17th) have also moved up the bowlers' rankings.