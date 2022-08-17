News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ranji-winning coach to helm Kolkata Knight Riders

Ranji-winning coach to helm Kolkata Knight Riders

Source: PTI
August 17, 2022 18:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chandrakant Pandit replaces Brendon McCullum for the upcoming season

IMAGE: Chandrakant Pandit replaces Brendon McCullum for the upcoming season. Photograph: KKR/Twitter

The doyen of India's domestic coaches, Chandrakant Pandit has been appointed Kolkata Knight Riders' head coach for the upcoming IPL season, the franchise announced on Wednesday.

 

 Pandit replaces Brendon McCullum, who is now the head coach of the England Test side.

Pandit, the most celebrated coach in the Indian domestic circuit, recently guided Madhya Pradesh to their maiden Ranji Trophy title, having won the national championship multiple times with Mumbai and Vidarbha.

Known to work wonders with unheralded domestic teams, this will be the former India wicketkeeper's first big assignment at the elite level.

"We are very excited that Chandu is joining the Knight Riders family to lead us through the next phase of our journey," KKR CEO Venky Mysore said in a statement.

"His deep commitment to what he does and his track record of success in domestic cricket, is there for everyone to see. We are looking forward to his partnership with our skipper Shreyas Iyer, which promises to be an exciting one," he added.

Accepting the new challenge, Pandit said, "I have heard from players and others who have been associated with the Knight Riders, about the family culture, as well as the tradition of success that has been created.

"I am excited about the quality of the support staff and the players who are part of the set up and I am looking forward to this opportunity with all humility and positive expectations."

The 60-year-old Pandit played five Tests and 36 ODIs for India between mid '80s to early '90s.

In an interview to PTI, Pandit had said that he had once had a meeting with KKR's principal owner Shah Rukh Khan during the early years of IPL but back then he had made it clear that he wasn't keen to join support staff as an assistant coach.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Shastri had very little tolerance for failure: Karthik
Shastri had very little tolerance for failure: Karthik
All eyes on KL Rahul as India get ready for Zimbabwe
All eyes on KL Rahul as India get ready for Zimbabwe
Men's FTP '23-'27: No India vs Pak series on the cards
Men's FTP '23-'27: No India vs Pak series on the cards
Confusion over border worsened Partition violence
Confusion over border worsened Partition violence
Sensex reclaims 60,000-mark as bulls tighten grip
Sensex reclaims 60,000-mark as bulls tighten grip
Top BJP body: Gadkari, Shivraj out; Yediyurappa in
Top BJP body: Gadkari, Shivraj out; Yediyurappa in
Australia relocates more Afghan athletes
Australia relocates more Afghan athletes

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

Australia relocates more Afghan athletes

Australia relocates more Afghan athletes

PSL to clash with IPL in 2025

PSL to clash with IPL in 2025

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances