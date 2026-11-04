Ranji Trophy: Dubey, Rekhade star as Vidarbha rout MP to secure bonus point

Vidarbha showcased a dominant performance in the Ranji Trophy Group A, securing an innings and 20 runs victory over Madhya Pradesh, propelled by stellar bowling from Harsh Dubey and Parth Rekhade, to claim the top spot in the points table.

IMAGE: Harsh Dubey was the chief architect of Vidarbha's massive win over Madhya Pradesh, finishing with a match haul of 14 wickets. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Vidarbha defeated Madhya Pradesh by an innings and 20 runs in their Ranji Trophy Group A match on Wednesday.

Harsh Dubey achieved a match haul of 14 wickets, including 5/37 in the second innings, while Parth Rekhade took 5/14.

This dominant victory secured a bonus point for Vidarbha, propelling them to the top of the Group A points table.

Goa also registered a bonus-point win, crushing Bihar by an innings and 177 runs inside three days.

Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir were set to gain points based on first-innings leads in their respective matches.

Harsh Dubey and Parth Rekhade snared five wickets each as Vidarbha secured an innings and 20 runs win over Madhya Pradesh in their Ranji Trophy Group A match in Nagpur on Wednesday.

India spinner Dubey, who had claimed 9/45 in the first innings, returned with a match haul of 14 wickets as MP were bowled out for 105 in their second innings. The left-arm spinner claimed 5/37 in MP's second innings.

Rekhade returned 5/14 from only seven overs as Vidarbha completed a dominant victory inside three days to win with bonus point.

The victory also took two-time Ranji winners Vidarbha to the top of the Group A points table with a total of 26 points in four matches of the first round.

Other Ranji Group A Match Highlights

Hosts Goa also walked away with a bonus-point victory as they crushed Bihar by an innings and 177 runs inside three days.

After posting a huge 397 in the first innings and bowling Bihar out for 107/9, Lalit Yadav-led Goa's bowling attack skittled out the visitors for a mere 113.

Uttar Pradesh piled on 455 for eight in reply to Baroda's 355 to lead by 100 runs as the contest is set to end in a draw, with the hosts getting points on first-innings lead.

Similarly, Jammu and Kashmir were set to walk away with three points on first-innings lead after they reached 491 for five in reply to Puducherry's 385 with a day's play left.

Brief scores:

In Nagpur: Vidarbha: 334/9 in 103.3 overs. Madhya Pradesh 209 & 105 in 33.3 overs (Saksham Purohit 34; Parth Rekhade 5/14, Harsh Dubey 5/37) Vidarbha won by an innings and 20 runs. Points: Vidarbha 7, Madhya Pradesh 0.

In Panaji: Bihar 107 and 113 f/o in 45.3 overs (Ayush Loharuka 47; Lalit Yadav 5/23, Yash Kasvankar 3/29) vs Goa 397. Goa won by an innings and 177 runs. Points: Goa 7, Bihar 0.

In Kanpur: Baroda 355 vs Uttar Pradesh 455/8 in 133 overs (Adarsh Singh 162, Madhav Kaushik 137, Aryan Juyal 67; Mahesh Pithiya 5/112).

In Srinagar: J&K 491/5 in 130 overs (Qamran Iqbal 160, Shubham Khajuria 190, Kawalpreet Singh 53; Sagar Udeshi 2/85) vs Puducherry 385.