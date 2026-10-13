Kartik Yadav, Karan Sharma shine as Uttar Pradesh thrash Bihar in Ranji Trophy opener

Uttar Pradesh showcased a commanding performance in the Ranji Trophy, thrashing Bihar by an innings and 267 runs thanks to exceptional bowling from Kartik Yadav and Karan Sharma.

IMAGE: Vidarbha's Aman Mokhade celebrates with teammates after dismissing Pondicherry's Ankit Sharma on Day 3 of their Group A Ranji Trophy match in Nagpur on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Uttar Pradesh secured a dominant innings and 267-run victory over Bihar in their Group A Ranji Trophy match on Tuesday.

Kartik Yadav and Karan Sharma delivered impressive bowling performances, with Kartik finishing with six wickets and Karan with seven across both innings.

Bihar was bowled out for 141 and 132 in their two innings, failing to put up significant resistance.

Zeeshan Ansari also contributed with four wickets for 40 runs in Bihar's second innings.

The emphatic win provides a strong boost for Uttar Pradesh's campaign, while Bihar will look to regroup after a disappointing batting display across both innings.

Uttar Pradesh rode on impressive bowling performances from Kartik Yadav and Karan Sharma to thrash Bihar by an innings and 267 runs in their Group A Ranji Trophy match in Rajgir on Tuesday, wrapping up the contest with a day to spare.

After piling up 540 in their first innings, UP bowled out Bihar for 141 and 132 in their two innings to register a comprehensive victory on the third day.

Uttar Pradesh Dominate Bihar

Bihar, who resumed their struggle after being forced to follow on, failed to put up a fight in their second innings as they were dismissed for 132 in 36.4 overs.

Karan Sharma returned figures of 3/17, while Zeeshan Ansari claimed four wickets for 40 runs to dismantle the Bihar batting line-up.

Mangal Mahrour top-scored with 27, while captain Sakibul Gani contributed 24. Suraj Kashyap provided some late resistance with a brisk 25 off 17 balls, but Bihar's batting collapsed once again.

Kartik, who had taken four wickets for 26 runs in the first innings, picked up two more wickets in the second essay to finish with six wickets in the match. Karan also made a significant contribution with seven wickets across the two innings.

Earlier, Bihar had managed just 141 in their first innings, with Kartik and Karan taking four wickets each. Mahrour was the top scorer with 25, while Sraman Nigrodh made 23.

The emphatic win gives Uttar Pradesh a strong boost in their campaign, while Bihar will look to regroup after a disappointing batting display across both innings.

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Other Ranji Trophy Updates

In Srinagar, Madhya Pradesh reached 151 for five in their second innings against Jammu and Kashmir on a rain-affected third day of their Group A match, extending their overall lead to 227 runs.

Captain Shubham Sharma remained unbeaten on 51 off 132 balls, while Atharva Mahajan was batting on 35 as the visitors looked to build a substantial lead.

Auqib Nabi and Sunil Kumar picked up two wickets each for Jammu and Kashmir, while Rohit Sharma claimed one.

MP will look to extend their advantage when play resumes on the fourth day.

In Panaji, Baroda put themselves in a strong position after enforcing follow-on on Goa, having bowled the home team out for 199 after posting 472/8 in the first innings.

Mahesh Pithiya (5/58) and Bhargav Bhatt (4//55) were the main wicket-takers for Baroda in Goa's first innings.

Goa were 35 for one in their second innings, trailing Baroda by 238 runs.

In Nagpur, former champions Vidarbha led Puducherry by 137 runs after bowling out the visitors for 313 in their first innings.

Vidarbha, who made 428 in their first innings, were 22 for one in their second essay.