Ranji Trophy: Deshpande scalps four to put Mumbai on top against Himachal Pradesh

Tushar Deshpande's stellar four-wicket performance propelled Mumbai to the brink of a first-innings lead against Himachal Pradesh on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group D encounter.

IMAGE: Tushar Deshpande grabbed 4-46 as Mumbai bowled out Himachal Pradesh for 140 runs on Day 1 of their Ranji Trophy Group D game in Bilaspur on Sunday. Photograph: Mumbai Cricket Association

Key Points Mumbai is just 33 runs shy of a first-innings lead against Himachal Pradesh at stumps on Sunday.

Pacer Tushar Deshpande claimed four wickets for 46 runs, helping bowl out Himachal Pradesh for 140 on the opening day.

Musheer Khan (34 not out) and skipper Siddhesh Lad (32 not out) built a patient 75-run partnership for Mumbai's third wicket.

Deshpande dismissed opener Shubham Arora for a duck with the first ball of the match.

In another match, Tamil Nadu pacers Gurjapneet Singh and R Sai Kishore took four wickets each to bowl out Uttarakhand for 134 on the opening day.

Mumbai closed in on a crucial first-innings lead against Himachal Pradesh after pacer Tushar Deshpande's four-wicket haul helped bowl out the hosts for 140 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group D match in Bilaspur on Sunday.

Mumbai reached 107 for two in 36 overs at stumps, needing just 33 more runs to take the lead with eight wickets in hand.

Deshpande's Dominant Bowling Performance

Deshpande returned figures of 4 for 46, exploiting the early conditions to trouble the Himachal batters with disciplined, attacking bowling. His efforts saw the hosts bundled out in 39.5 overs.

Deshpande struck with the first ball of the match, dismissing opener Shubham Arora for a duck. He then trapped Nehal Wadhera lbw for eight in the third over as Himachal slumped to three for 22 in the sixth over. Mohit Avasthi accounted for the other opener, Innesh Mahajan, who scored 11.

Himachal skipper Pukhraj Mann (35), wicketkeeper Vaibhav Kalita (33) and Akash Vasisht (39) offered some resistance, but their contributions were not enough to lift the hosts to a competitive total. Deshpande and fellow pacer Sylvester D'Souza (2/43) continued to make inroads as the Himachal innings folded quickly.

Deshpande, playing his 51st first-class match, is closing in on the milestone of 150 wickets in the format.

Mumbai's Batting Response

Mumbai's openers failed to make much of an impact, with Divyaansh Saxena falling for nine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi scoring 20.

However, Musheer Khan (34 not out) and skipper Siddhesh Lad (32 not out) steadied the innings with a patient 75-run partnership for the third wicket, putting Mumbai within touching distance of the lead.

Tamil Nadu's Strong Start

In Chennai, Tamil Nadu pacers Gurjapneet Singh (4/34) and left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (4/40) shared eight wickets between them to bowl out Uttarakhand for 134 in 56.2 overs on the opening day.

Uttarakhand struggled against the Tamil Nadu attack, with middle-order batter Avneesh Sudha (54) and Mayank Mishra (33) the only ones to offer some resistance.

In reply, Narayan Jagadeesan (37) and Pradosh Ranjan Paul (37 not out) helped Tamil Nadu reach 85 for two at stumps, leaving them 49 runs short of wiping out Uttarakhand's first-innings lead.

Brief Scores:

In Bilaspur: Himachal Pradesh 140 in 39.5 overs (Pukhraj Mann 35, Vaibhav Kalta 33, Akash Vasisht 39; Tushar Deshpande 4/46, Sylvester D'Souza 2/43) vs Mumbai 107 for 2 in 36 overs (Musheer Khan 34 not out, Siddhesh Lad 32 not out).

In Chennai: Uttarakhand 134 in 56.2 overs (Avneesh Sudha 54, Mayank Mishra 33; Gurjapneet Singh 4/34, Sai Kishore 4/40) vs Tamil Nadu 85 for 2 in 27 overs (Narayan Jagadeesan 37, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 37 not out).

In Rohtak: Chandigarh 103 in 41.3 overs (Akshit Rana 31; Aman Kumar 3/21, Ajit Chahal 3/17, Anuj Thakral 3/34) vs Haryana 139 for 4 in 44 overs (Nishant Sindhu 46 not out, Yashvardhan Dalal 63 not out; Jagjit Singh 2/17).

In Jaipur: Rajasthan 247 for 2 in 70.4 overs (Sachin Yadav 115 not out, Karan Lamba 89 not out) vs Railways.