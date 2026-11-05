Unfancied Tripura shock former champions Saurashtra in massive Ranji Trophy upset

Unfancied Tripura has pulled off a stunning 133-run victory over former champions Saurashtra in a historic Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match, marking their first win of the season and a significant upset.

IMAGE: This marks Tripura's first win of the season and a significant achievement, especially after an innings defeat in their previous match. Photograph: Tripura Cricket Association/X

Key Points Tripura defeated former champions Saurashtra by 133 runs in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match.

Off-spinner Sandip Sarkar and pacer Abhijit Sarkar were instrumental, sharing seven wickets in Saurashtra's second innings.

Saurashtra, chasing 342, were bowled out for 208, despite Arpit Vasavada's valiant 89 runs.

This marks Tripura's first win of the season and a significant achievement, especially after an innings defeat in their previous match.

The victory pushed Tripura to seventh place in the table with six points, while Saurashtra remained third.

Unfancied Tripura pulled off a stunning 133-run victory over former champions Saurashtra with off-spinner Sandip Sarkar and pacer Abhijit Sarkar sharing seven wickets between them in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match in Agartala on Thursday.

Chasing an improbable 342-run target, Saurashtra were bundled out for 208 in their second innings as Tripura celebrated a historic moment in their cricketing history, which also happened to be their first win of the season.

Tripura's Dominant Bowling Performance

Off-spinner Sandip and pacer Abhijit led Tripura's charge to the triumph, adding to their Elite group wins over Himachal Pradesh and Goa in previous years.

Saurashtra started the day at 131 for seven with seasoned Arpit Vasavada and Chetain Sakariya looking to mount an unlikely fight.

But Sakariya fell in the day's first over to Abhijit and the end seemed near for the two-time champions.

Saurashtra's Resistance Crumbles

But Vasavada (89, 189 balls) and Neel Pandya (9, 63 balls) added 59 runs for the ninth wicket to delay the inevitable.

Abhijit returned to dismiss Pandya, pushing Saurashtra to 191 for nine, and the dismissal also extended the first session.

Vasavada, who fought gallantly to reach fifty in 122 balls, was the last man to depart, as skipper Manishankar Murasingh's throw found the stumps to catch the Saurashtra batter short of crease.

Season's First Win and Table Impact

It was Tripura's first win of the season from four matches, and pushed them up to seventh place in the table with six points.

That the North Eastern side recovered from a massive innings defeat against Karnataka in its last match to beat a traditional powerhouse makes the achievement all the more commendable.

Saurashtra continued to occupy the third position on the table with 13 points from four matches.

Match Summary

Brief scores: At Agartala: Tripura: 268 and 191 beat Saurashtra: 118 and 208 all out in 77.3 overs (Arpit Vasavada 89, Sandip Sarkar 4/81, Abhijit Sarkar 3/26) by 133 runs.