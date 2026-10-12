Ranji Trophy: Gharami, Porel centuries put Bengal in command against Delhi

Middle-order batter Sudip Kumar Gharami and wicketkeeper Abhishek Porel's unbeaten centuries propelled Bengal into a commanding position against Delhi in their Ranji Trophy Group C match.

IMAGE: Bengal's Abhishek Porel celebrates his century against Delhi on Monday. Photograph: Screengrab

Key Points Sudip Kumar Gharami (122 not out) and Abhishek Porel (114 not out) scored unbeaten centuries for Bengal.

Gharami and Porel built a crucial 199-run fourth-wicket partnership, helping Bengal reach 304 for three against Delhi's 240.

Jharkhand posted a massive 587 all out against Kerala, with centuries from Shikhar Mohan, Aditya Singh, and Virat Singh.

Gujarat's openers Aarya Desai and Vedant Trivedi both scored 94 runs, guiding their team to 205 for two in response to Odisha's 324.

Maharashtra scored 333 against Services, with Ankit Bawne hitting a century.

Middle-order batter Sudip Kumar Gharami and wicketkeeper Abhishek Porel struck unbeaten centuries to put Bengal in a commanding position against Delhi on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match in Kalyani on Monday. Resuming their first innings on Monday after bowling out Delhi for 240 on Sunday, Bengal reached 304 for three in 79 overs at stumps, with Gharami (122 not out off 221 balls) and Porel (114 not out off 161 balls) sharing an unbroken 199-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Bengal's Dominant Partnership

Gharami struck 17 boundaries, while Porel was the more aggressive of the two, hitting 13 fours and a six. Bengal, however, did not have the best of starts, losing openers Ankur Paul (17) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (34), along with Sudip Chatterjee (2), with the scoreboard reading 105 before Gharami and Porel took charge. Delhi's Divij Mehra (1/34), Navdeep Saini (1/44) and Ayush Badoni (1/37) picked up a wicket each.

Other Ranji Trophy Highlights

Opener Shikhar Mohan (143), Aditya Singh (147) and skipper Virat Singh (108) struck centuries to power Jharkhand to 587 all out in 179.5 overs against Kerala at the end of the second day's play in their Group C match in Jamshedpur on Monday. Jharkhand resumed the day at 289 for five, with Virat and Aditya at the crease, and continued to pile on the runs to put their side in a strong position. Off-spinner Vaisakh Chandran (5/166) and veteran Jalaj Saxena (3/126) were Kerala's main wicket-takers.

Openers Aarya Desai and Vedant Trivedi struck identical scores of 94 to help Gujarat reach 205 for two in their first innings in reply to Odisha's 324 all out in Ahmedabad on Monday. Desai scored 94 off 107 balls, including 11 fours and three sixes, while Trivedi remained unbeaten on 94 off 160 balls, hitting 11 fours and a six.

Brief Scores Summary

In Kalyani: Delhi 240 vs Bengal 304/3 in 79 overs (Sudip Kumar Gharami 122 not out, Abhishek Porel 114 not out; Divij Mehra 1/34).

In Jamshedpur: Jharkhand 587 all out in 179.5 overs (Aditya Singh 147, Shikhar Mohan 143, Virat Singh 108; Vaisakh Chandran 5/166).

In Ahmedabad: Odisha 324 all out in 113 overs (Gourav Choudhary 137, Sandeep Pattnaik 69; Arzan Nagwaswalla 3/65) vs Gujarat 205/2 in 55 overs (Aarya Desai 94, Vedant Trivedi 94; Badal Biswal 1/31).

In Delhi: Maharashtra 333 in 110.1 overs (Ankit Bawne 118, Prithvi Shaw 70, Vicky Oswal 50; Arjun Sharma 4/75) vs Services 74/1 in 28 overs (Ravi Chauhan 31, Nitin Tanwar 25 not out; Hitesh Walunj 1/4).