Ranji Trophy: Siraj's comeback falls flat as Mumbai eye bonus-point

IMAGE: Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Mumbai enforce follow-on and leave Hyderabad reeling at 166/7, still 127 behind

Himanshu Singh (3/39), Avasthi (3/31), Musheer (3/38) lead bowling rout

Elsewhere: Delhi fight back, HP take control, rain halts Puducherry clash

A dominant Mumbai closed in on an outright win with bonus point against Hyderabad on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D clash, reducing the hosts to 166 for seven after enforcing follow-on in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Lanky spinner Himanshu Singh returned with superb figures of 27-10-39-3 while pacer Tushar Deshpande (2/68) and Mohit Avasthi (2/54) chipped in as well, bowling out Hyderabad for 267 in their first innings after the hosts had resumed the third day's play on 138/2 in reply to Mumbai's 560.

Mumbai bowlers run riot

Musheer Khan, opener Akhil Herwadkar and injury substitute Onkar Tarmale took one wicket each as Hyderabad, buried under scoreboard pressure, conceded a huge lead of 293 runs.

Tarmale came into the playing eleven after Atharva Ankolekar was ruled out of the game due to an injury he suffered on Day Two. Ankolekar was stretchered off the field.

There was no change in fortunes for Hyderabad, for whom India pacer Mohammed Siraj is playing his first Ranji game this season, as their batters cut a sorry figure against persistent Mumbai bowlers.

It was Avasthi (3/31) and Musheer (3/38) who caused the damage, as Hyderabad crawled to 166 for seven at stumps with another 127 runs in deficit in their second innings with only three wickets in hand and an entire day's play left.

Delhi counterattack, HP ahead

Delhi, on the other hand, showed gumption in their second innings on the third day after being dominated by Chhattisgarh on the first two.

Delhi reached 158/3 in the second innings with another 131 runs in deficit, as Chhattisgarh had piled up 505 in their first innings in response to their opponents' 216.

Priyansh Arya fell for 82 off 57 balls with 15 fours and a six, leading Delhi's counterattack with opener Sanat Sangwan making 40 in a 123-run opening stand.

Skipper Ayush Badoni was batting on 30 at stumps.

Himachal Pradesh were 102 runs ahead overall as they took a lead of 64 runs in the first innings, and reached 33 for no loss when the stumps were drawn.

In reply to HP's 406, hosts Rajasthan were bowled out for 342 despite a fine century from Manav Suthar (120 off 133 balls; 7 fours, 4 sixes) and half-centuries from Ajay Kukna and Amol Chelani, another injury substitute in this round of Ranji Trophy.

Aryaman Dhaliwal claimed 5/101 and Mukul Negi returned 4/108 for HP.

No play was possible between Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir due to incessant rains, with the visitors placed precariously at 150 for six in reply to the hosts' 233 in Puducherry.

Brief Scores:

In Hyderabad: In Hyderabad: Mumbai 560 lead Hyderabad 267 in 82.2 overs (Rahul Gahlaut 96; Himanshu Singh 3/39, Mohit Avasthi 2/54, Tushar Deshpande 2/68) & 166/7 in 39.3 overs (Kodimela Himateja 43; Mohit Avasthi 3/31, Musheer Khan 3/38) by 127 runs.

In COE (Bengaluru): Delhi 216 & 158/3 in 30 overs (Priyansh Arya 82; Shubham Agrawal 1/25) trail Chhattisgarh 505 in 102 overs (Ayush Pandey 183, Anuj Tiwary 108; Sumit Mathur 3/94) by 131 runs.

In Jaipur: Himachal Pradesh 406 & 38/0 in 10 overs (Innesh Mahajan 21 not out) lead Rajasthan 342 in 131.2 overs (Manav Suthar 120, Ajay Kukna 55, Amol Chelani 52; Aryaman Dhaliwal 5/101, Mukul Negi 4/108) by 102 runs.

In Puducherry: Puducherry 233 lead Jammu & Kashmir 150/6 in 60 overs (Shubham Khajuria 46, Abdul Samad 40 not out; Safar Udeshi 2/41) by 83 runs.