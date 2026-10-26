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Ranji Trophy: Shetty, Manvanth sparkle as Karnataka gain advantage against Tripura

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V October 26, 2026 18:27 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Shikhar Shetty’s 5/54 and Manvanth Kumar’s three wickets bowled Tripura out for 194, before Karnataka lost Mayank Agarwal to finish Day One at 10/1, trailing by 184 runs.

Shikhar Shetty

IMAGE: Karnataka's Shikhar Shetty claimed 5/54 for his third five-wicket haul in first-class cricket. Photograph: Screengrab via BCCI Domestic/X

Key Points

  • Shikhar Shetty took 5/54 and Manvanth Kumar claimed 3/23 as Karnataka bowled out Tripura for 194 on Day 1.
  • Bikramkumar Das top-scored with 51 and Bikram Debnath made an unbeaten 33, but Tripura struggled against Karnataka’s disciplined bowling.
  • Karnataka reached 10/1 at stumps, trailing by 184 runs after Mayank Agarwal was dismissed, leaving Tripura needing early breakthroughs on Day 2.

Left-arm spinner Shikhar Shetty took five wickets as Karnataka dominated an inexperienced Tripura on the first day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match in Mysuru on Monday.

Shetty (5/54) completed his third five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket as Karnataka bowled out Tripura for an under-par 194 in their first innings.

Karnataka were 10 for one at stumps as former skipper Mayank Agarwal succumbed to pacer Abhijit Sarkar.

The home side trails by 184 runs.

The 21-year-old Shetty received ample support from pacer Manvanth Kumar, who took three wickets while conceding 23 runs.

Manvanth had rescued Karnataka from a tricky situation last week against Saurashtra, scoring a gritty hundred in only his second First-Class game.

Tripura Struggle as Das Offers Resistance

Tripura batters could not handle the constant pressure created by the two Karnataka bowlers, losing wickets regularly.

The highest alliance in their first innings was of 47 runs between Bikramkumar Das (51) and Hrituraj Ghosh Roy (13), before Das fell to pacer Vyshak Vijayakumar.

Bikram Debnath made a defiant unbeaten 33 down the order but it was too little, too late for the visitors.

However, Tripura will take heart from the wicket of Agarwal and they need some quick early wickets on Day 2 to keep the pressure on Karnataka.

 

Brief scores:

At Mysuru: Tripura: 194 all out in 82 overs (Bikramkumar Das 51, Bikram Debnath 33 not out; Abhilash Shetty 5/54, L Manvanth Kumar 3/23) vs Karnataka: 10/1 in 6 overs.

At Vijayawada: Andhra: 231 all out in 73.2 overs (Rahul Seeram 89, KV Sasikanth 31; Jayant Yadav 4/75, Ajay Mandal 3/56) vs Chhattisgarh: 35/1 in 14 overs.

At Secunderabad: Punjab: 289/6 in 90 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 81, Ramandeep Singh 52, Salil Arora 57 batting; Rakshan Readdi 2/53) vs Hyderabad.

At Rajkot: Assam: 235/6 in 93 overs (Denish Das 90, Sibsankar Roy 59 batting; Jaydev Unadkat 3/27) vs Saurashtra.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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KarnatakaTripuraManvanth KumarShikhar ShettyMayank Agarwal

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