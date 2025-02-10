Ranji Trophy: Shardul's six-wicket haul puts Mumbai ahead

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur took six for 58 as Mumbai dismissed Haryana for 301 on Day 3 of their Ranji Trophy match in Kolkata on Monday. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Mumbai have reached 163 for 3 at tea on Day 4 of their Ranji Trophy match in Ranji Trophy quarter-final in Kolkata on Monday.

Mumbai lead by 177 runs with captain Ajinkya Rahane (40) and Suryakumar Yadav (33) at the crease.

Skipper Ankit Kumar scored a century as Haryana enjoyed the upper hand against defending champions Mumbai, reaching 263 for five at stumps on the second day Sunday.

But Shardul Thakur led Mumbai's fightback on Monday morning with a six-wicket haul to have Haryana all out for 301.

Shardul's 6 for 58 helped the defending champions take a slender first innings lead of 14 runs.

In the 2nd innings Mumbai lost wickets at regular intervals before captain Ajinkya Rahane (31 batting) was joined by Surykumar Yadav who has gone hammer and tongs and has raced to 35 off 31 balls as Mumbai have reached 156 for 3 with a lead of 170 runs.