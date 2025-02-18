HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ranji Trophy Semi-final: Dube takes 5 to limit Vidarbha to 383

Ranji Trophy Semi-final: Dube takes 5 to limit Vidarbha to 383

REDIFF CRICKET
Listen to Article
February 18, 2025 12:24 IST

Shivam Dube

IMAGE: Shivam Dube's five-wicket haul helped Mumbai bowl out Vidarbha in the morning session on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy semi-final on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI

All-rounder Shivam Dube picked up five wickets as Mumbai bounced back to bowl out Vidarbha for 383 in their first innings on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy semi-finals at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, on Tuesday.

Dube took 5/49 as Vidarbha collapsed in the morning session on the second day, losing their last five wickets for 75

runs.

Shardul Thakur got the early breakthrough on Day 2, when he dismissed the well-set Yash Rathod for 54 before Royston Dias had Akshay Wadkar caught behind for 34.

Dube ran through the lower order with the wickets of Nachiket Bhute (11), Harsh Dubey (18) and Yash Thakur (3) in the space of 17 balls.

 

Mumbai also suffered an early blow when opener Ayush Mhatre was caught in the covers off Darshan Nalkande for nine as Mumbai went into the lunch break on 19/1 in six overs.

REDIFF CRICKET
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
