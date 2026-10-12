Rahul, Revanth's heroics give Andhra crucial lead over Karnataka

Andhra turned the tables on last season's runner-up Karnataka, riding on a superb unbeaten century by teenager Seeram Rahul and a near-hundred from young wicketkeeper-batter Revanth Reddy to seize a crucial first-innings lead on day two of their Ranji Trophy Group B match in Vijaywada on Monday.

IMAGE: Seeram Rahul. Photograph: PTI

Key Points Seeram Rahul, 19, scored an unbeaten 108, his maiden first-class century, to anchor Andhra's innings.

Wicketkeeper-batter Revanth Reddy contributed a vital 97, narrowly missing his century, and shared a 202-run partnership with Rahul.

Andhra secured a 57-run first-innings lead by scoring 331 for six against Karnataka's 274 all out.

The partnership between Rahul and Revanth rescued Andhra from a precarious 116 for five.

In another Ranji fixture, Tripura's Sandip Sarkar took eight wickets, but his team struggled against Hyderabad.

Andhra Pradesh turned the tables on last season's Ranji Trophy runner-up Karnataka, seizing a crucial first-innings lead thanks to a superb unbeaten century by teenager Seeram Rahul and a near-hundred from young wicketkeeper-batter Revanth Reddy.

Rahul, who turned 19 just two days ago, remained unbeaten on 108 off 187 balls, showcasing remarkable composure and sound shot selection as he struck just 10 boundaries. Revanth, meanwhile, narrowly missed out on his maiden first-class century, falling for 97, but the duo's efforts propelled Andhra to 331 for six, giving them a vital 57-run first-innings lead over Karnataka, who were bowled out for 274 on Sunday.

Andhra's Early Struggles

Andhra resumed the day in a precarious position after losing openers Hemanth Reddy (1) and Tripurana Vijay (4) on the opening day. Their troubles deepened when overnight batter Abhishek Reddy departed for 30, leaving them struggling at 53 for three. Shaik Rasheed offered some resistance with a well-compiled 54 but failed to convert his half-century into a big score, while skipper Ricky Bhui fell for 18 as Andhra slipped to 116 for five, staring at a first-innings deficit.

Match-Defining Partnership

Just when Karnataka appeared to have the upper hand, Rahul and Revanth turned the contest on its head with a match-defining 202-run stand for the sixth wicket. Rahul, playing his maiden first-class match after featuring only in the Andhra Premier League, rose to the occasion with an innings of maturity and discipline, while Revanth, 22, brought up his highest first-class score in just his sixth appearance in the format.

Revanth's 97 came off 143 deliveries and gave Andhra the momentum they desperately needed, with the pair frustrating a star-studded Karnataka attack and putting their side firmly in the driver's seat in the season's opening Ranji fixture. Karnataka finally broke the partnership towards the end of the day when left-arm spinner Shikhar Shetty (3/72) dismissed Revanth with five overs remaining. But by then, Andhra had wrested the initiative, with Rahul still at the crease and Karnataka left to rue a spirited fightback from two young batters who rose to the occasion on the big stage.

Related Story: Tripura's Sarkar Shines in Vain

In Secunderabad, young Tripura off-spinner Sandip Sarkar produced a career-best haul of eight for 96, tirelessly bowling nearly 42 overs, but his efforts went in vain as his side's fragile batting line-up left them staring at defeat against a formidable Hyderabad team featuring India pacer Mohammed Siraj. Tripura, bowled out for 134 in their first innings on Sunday, were outplayed by Hyderabad, who responded with 294 to take a commanding 160-run lead. Half-centuries from Tanmay Agarwal (54) and Ruthik Mende (61) laid the foundation for Hyderabad's substantial total. Tripura's batting woes continued in the second innings, with the side slumping to 99 for seven in 33 overs, still trailing Hyderabad's first-innings total by 61 runs and facing the prospect of an innings defeat.

Brief Scores

At Vijayawada: Karnataka: 274 all out in 82.2 overs vs Andhra 331 for 6 in 95 overs (Shaik Rasheed 54, Seeram Rahul 108 not out, Revanth Reddy 97; Shikhar Shetty 3/72, Madhav Bajaj 2/88).

At Rajkot: Saurashtra: 392 in 110.4 overs (Chirag Jani 83, Ravindra Jadeja 102, Prerak Mankad 129; Dev Aditya Singh 6/67) vs Chhattisgarh 122 for 3 in 55 overs (Anuj Tiwary 72 not out, Mayank Verma 32 not out).

At Secunderabad: Tripura: 134 and 99 for 7 in 33 overs (Tanay Thyagarajan 3/42, Mohammed Siraj 2/19) vs Hyderabad 294 in 103.2 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 54, Ruthik Mende 61; Sandip Sarkar 8/96).

At Mullanpur: Assam: 373 in 117 overs (Denish Das 103, Sibsankar Roy 143 not out; Umesh Yadav 5/70) vs Punjab 3 for no loss in 2 overs.