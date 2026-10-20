Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan's 154 puts Mumbai in command against Himachal Pradesh

Sarfaraz Khan's commanding 154 for Mumbai and R Sai Kishore's spectacular hat-trick for Tamil Nadu were the standout performances on Day Three of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group D matches, shaping crucial outcomes across various venues.

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan continued his fine domestic form, stroking 154 off 228 balls on Day 3 of Mumbai's Group D Ranji Trophy tie against Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. Photograph: Mumbai Cricket Association/Instagram

Key Points Sarfaraz Khan scored a magnificent 154 runs for Mumbai against Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, helping Mumbai declare at 528 for eight.

Himachal Pradesh are trailing Mumbai by 244 runs with one day's play remaining in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match.

R Sai Kishore achieved a superb hat-trick, taking 6/34, to power Tamil Nadu to an innings and 66-run victory over Uttarakhand inside three days.

Railways reached 305 for six, trailing Rajasthan's first innings total by 192 runs, with Eshaan Goyal, Bhargav Merai, and Ravi Singh scoring half-centuries.

Haryana leads Group D after securing an innings and 24-run victory against Chandigarh inside two days.

Himachal Pradesh were trailing by another 244 runs in the second innings on Day Three of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D clash against Mumbai, for whom India batter Sarfaraz Khan struck a fine 154 in Bilaspur on Tuesday.

Sarfaraz made 154 off 228 balls with 19 fours while wicketkeeper-batter Akash Anand made 117 (239 balls, 14 fours) as Mumbai declared their first innings at a massive 528 for eight.

In reply, hosts Himachal Pradesh were 144 for three, behind by another 244 runs with another day's play remaining in the second round match.

Sarfaraz Khan's Dominant Century For Mumbai

Sarfaraz forged two key partnerships in the middle to bolster Mumbai's total, adding 68 runs for the fourth wicket with Siddhesh Lad (87) and 210 runs with Anand for the fifth.

Shams Mulani, Sylverser D'Souza, and Mohit Awasthi claimed one wicket apiece before stumps were drawn to keep HP under the pump here.

Mumbai had resumed the third day's play at 398 for four with Sarfaraz starting on 139 not out.

At stumps, Pukhraj Mann was on 38 accompanied by Vaibhav Kalita on 21 here at the Luhnu Cricket Ground.

Sai Kishore's Hat-Trick Seals Tamil Nadu Victory

In Chennai, a superb hat-trick for R Sai Kishore (6/34) powered Tamil Nadu to a massive victory by an innings and 66 runs against Uttarakhand inside three days.

Uttarakhand, who made a lowly 134 in reply to Tamil Nadu's 313 in the first innings, were shot out for a mere 113 after resuming at 9/1 on the third day with Sai Kishore wreaking havoc.

Dega Nishchal (25 off 61 balls) was the only batter to provide any resistance.

Sai Kishore dismissed Lakshya Raichandani (19), Saurabh Rawat (0), and Aditya Rawat (0) on the final three balls of the 43rd over to record his hat-trick.

Other Ranji Trophy Group D Encounters

Railways, meanwhile, reached 305 for six and were behind Rajasthan's first innings total of 497 by another 192 runs.

Resuming at 46 for one, Railways batted all day long to keep Rajasthan at bay, but still needed more from their remaining batters to avoid conceding a lead in the first innings.

Eshaan Goyal (64), Bhargav Merai (73), and Ravi Singh (53) led the reply for the Railways at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

Haryana, who had beaten Chandigarh inside two days, are at the top of the points table in Group D after their victory by an innings and 24 runs in the second round.

Brief scores:

In Bilaspur: Himachal Pradesh 140 & 144/3 in 56 overs (Pukhraj Mann 38 not out; Mohit Awasti 1/18) trail Mumbai 528/8 declared in 151 overs (Musheer Khan 57, Siddhesh Lad 87, Sarfaraz Khan 154, Akash Anand 117; Jitender Rana 4/108) by 244 runs.

In Chennai: Tamil Nadu 313 beat Uttarakhand 134 & 113 in 45.4 overs (Dega Nishchal 25; R Sai Kishore 6/34, Ajith Ram 4/33) by an innings and 66 runs. Points: Tamil Nadu 7, Uttarakhand 0.

In Jaipur: Rajasthan 497 lead Railways 305/6 in 112 overs (Eshaan Goyal 64, Bhargav Merai 73, Ravi Singh 53; Kukna Ajay Singh 2/88) by 192 runs.